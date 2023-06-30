News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian PM deletes Facebook after 'standards violation’

Oversight Board had recommended ban saying Hun Sen made 'threats that could lead to death'

Cambodian PM deletes Facebook after 'standards violation’

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has deleted his Facebook account after an independent Oversight Board from the US-based tech giant’s parent company recommended his six months suspension over a video post. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: June 30, 2023 04:20 AM GMT

Updated: June 30, 2023 07:02 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has deleted his Facebook account after an independent Oversight Board from the US-based tech giant’s parent company recommended his six months suspension over a video post where he threatened to have his opponents beaten.

“Hun Sen asked his team to delete his account last night. He quit the platform,” a source said on June 30. 

The Oversight Board, a quasi-independent review board set up three years ago by Meta, announced the suspension in New York on June 29 as official campaigning begins for the July 23 election which only Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win after the main opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) was disqualified from contesting it.

The Never Ending Korean War

“Given the severity of the violation, Hun Sen’s history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents, as well as his strategic use of social media to amplify such threats, the Board calls on Meta to immediately suspend Hun Sen’s Facebook page,” it said.

Perhaps anticipating the decision by Meta, Hun Sen announced earlier this week that he was switching from Facebook to a Telegram channel,  a cloud-based messaging app, and that he was opening a Tik Tok account, a popular Chinese-based social media platform.

The Oversight Board’s ruling also applies to his Instagram, also owned by Meta, account and related to an hour and 41-minute speech delivered by Hun Sen in Khmer in January where he responded to allegations that his ruling CPP stole votes during the 2022 commune elections where the CLP won 22.5 percent of the overall vote share.

"Three people reported the video five times"

In the video, he calls on his political opponents who made the allegations to choose between the “legal system” and “a bat,” and says that they can choose the legal system, or he “will gather CPP people to protest and beat you up.”

He also mentions “sending gangsters to [your] house,” and says that he may “arrest a traitor with sufficient evidence at midnight.”

The Oversight Board said three people reported the video five times between Jan 9 and 26, 2023, for violating Meta’s Violence and Incitement Community Standards, prohibiting “threats that could lead to death” and “threats that lead to serious injury.”

It also “overturned” Meta’s decision to leave the video up.

According to the board, its decisions to uphold or reverse Facebook’s content decisions are binding, meaning Facebook will have to implement them, unless doing so could violate the law.

Hun Sen has a long history of issuing threats while claiming opposition groups were attempting to oust him with the help of a foreign power.

“Hun Sen is finally being called out" 

He rarely refers to any by name and there are no armed groups in Cambodia capable of overthrowing him or his vast military.

However, more than 100 activists, members and supporters of political opposition groups have been jailed on charges ranging from treason to incitement in recent years, including charges of defamation for alleged insults made on Facebook.

A week ago, Hun Sen warned he was prepared to sacrifice up to 200 people in order to maintain peace and he even claimed a foreign power had launched armed drones, which were flying across Cambodia’s northeast provinces where they were to connect with terrorists fleeing Vietnam.

“Hun Sen is finally being called out for using social media to incite violence against his opponents, and he apparently doesn’t like it one bit,” said Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director for New York-based Human Rights Watch.

“That’s the real story about why he’s running away from Facebook, which dared to hold him accountable to their community standards, and into the arms of Telegram, the favored social media messaging system of despots ranging from Russia to Myanmar.

“This kind of face-off between Big Tech and a dictator over human rights issues is long overdue. The stakes are high because plenty of real world harm is caused when an authoritarian uses social media to incite violence – as we have already seen far too many times in Cambodia.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

James Lee Burke: Raconteur of life on the margins James Lee Burke: Raconteur of life on the margins
Myanmar community celebrates 14 years in Kentucky parish Myanmar community celebrates 14 years in Kentucky parish
Disgraced former cardinal not competent to stand trial Disgraced former cardinal not competent to stand trial
Put preaching at center of the church, pope says Put preaching at center of the church, pope says
Iraqi protesters breach Sweden mission over Koran burning Iraqi protesters breach Sweden mission over Koran burning
Taiwan denies Chinese officials entry permits Taiwan denies Chinese officials entry permits
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Khulna

Diocese of Khulna

The Diocese of Khulna was canonically erected on January 3, 1952, as the Diocese of Jessore, with parts taken from the

Read more
Diocese of Chuncheon

Diocese of Chuncheon

With a land area of 23,171 square kilometers, the Chunchon diocesan territory includes Cheorwon-gun (county),

Read more
Diocese of Jashpur

Diocese of Jashpur

The diocesan territory stretches over 4,570 square kilometres and covers the Jashpur civil district of the newly formed

Read more
Archdiocese of Ha Noi

Archdiocese of Ha Noi

In a land area of 4,656 square kilometers, the archdiocesan territory covers most of Ha Noi city, whole province of Ha

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.