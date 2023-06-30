Cambodian PM deletes Facebook after 'standards violation’

Oversight Board had recommended ban saying Hun Sen made 'threats that could lead to death'

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has deleted his Facebook account after an independent Oversight Board from the US-based tech giant’s parent company recommended his six months suspension over a video post. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has deleted his Facebook account after an independent Oversight Board from the US-based tech giant’s parent company recommended his six months suspension over a video post where he threatened to have his opponents beaten.

“Hun Sen asked his team to delete his account last night. He quit the platform,” a source said on June 30.

The Oversight Board, a quasi-independent review board set up three years ago by Meta, announced the suspension in New York on June 29 as official campaigning begins for the July 23 election which only Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win after the main opposition Candlelight Party (CLP) was disqualified from contesting it.

“Given the severity of the violation, Hun Sen’s history of committing human rights violations and intimidating political opponents, as well as his strategic use of social media to amplify such threats, the Board calls on Meta to immediately suspend Hun Sen’s Facebook page,” it said.

Perhaps anticipating the decision by Meta, Hun Sen announced earlier this week that he was switching from Facebook to a Telegram channel, a cloud-based messaging app, and that he was opening a Tik Tok account, a popular Chinese-based social media platform.

The Oversight Board’s ruling also applies to his Instagram, also owned by Meta, account and related to an hour and 41-minute speech delivered by Hun Sen in Khmer in January where he responded to allegations that his ruling CPP stole votes during the 2022 commune elections where the CLP won 22.5 percent of the overall vote share.

"Three people reported the video five times"

In the video, he calls on his political opponents who made the allegations to choose between the “legal system” and “a bat,” and says that they can choose the legal system, or he “will gather CPP people to protest and beat you up.”

He also mentions “sending gangsters to [your] house,” and says that he may “arrest a traitor with sufficient evidence at midnight.”

The Oversight Board said three people reported the video five times between Jan 9 and 26, 2023, for violating Meta’s Violence and Incitement Community Standards, prohibiting “threats that could lead to death” and “threats that lead to serious injury.”

It also “overturned” Meta’s decision to leave the video up.

According to the board, its decisions to uphold or reverse Facebook’s content decisions are binding, meaning Facebook will have to implement them, unless doing so could violate the law.

Hun Sen has a long history of issuing threats while claiming opposition groups were attempting to oust him with the help of a foreign power.

“Hun Sen is finally being called out"

He rarely refers to any by name and there are no armed groups in Cambodia capable of overthrowing him or his vast military.

However, more than 100 activists, members and supporters of political opposition groups have been jailed on charges ranging from treason to incitement in recent years, including charges of defamation for alleged insults made on Facebook.

A week ago, Hun Sen warned he was prepared to sacrifice up to 200 people in order to maintain peace and he even claimed a foreign power had launched armed drones, which were flying across Cambodia’s northeast provinces where they were to connect with terrorists fleeing Vietnam.

“Hun Sen is finally being called out for using social media to incite violence against his opponents, and he apparently doesn’t like it one bit,” said Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director for New York-based Human Rights Watch.

“That’s the real story about why he’s running away from Facebook, which dared to hold him accountable to their community standards, and into the arms of Telegram, the favored social media messaging system of despots ranging from Russia to Myanmar.

“This kind of face-off between Big Tech and a dictator over human rights issues is long overdue. The stakes are high because plenty of real world harm is caused when an authoritarian uses social media to incite violence – as we have already seen far too many times in Cambodia.”

