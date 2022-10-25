News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Cambodia

Cambodian PM brands Sam Rainsy a traitor for king insults

Hun Sen tells supporters to cut ties with exiled opposition leader

Cambodian opposition leader in exile, Sam Rainsy, has been branded a 'traitor' by Prime Minister Hun Sen

Cambodian opposition leader in exile, Sam Rainsy, has been branded a 'traitor' by Prime Minister Hun Sen. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 25, 2022 07:54 AM GMT

Updated: October 25, 2022 07:57 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has told supporters of Sam Rainsy to cut all ties with him after the opposition leader in exile claimed King Norodom Sihamoni had “no national conscience at all, after Hun Sen” and that “the King of Cambodia betrayed the nation.”

Sam Rainsy’s comments were released on a video by the semi-official Fresh News after he was sentenced in absentia to life behind bars and stripped of all political rights for promising to cede four provinces to Vietnamese Montagnards ahead of elections in 2013.

“The king betrays the nation, for his actions contributed to handing over Cambodian land to foreigners,” Sam Rainsy said, according to Fresh News.

Hun Sen called for a public stand against “the traitor” Sam Rainsy for repeatedly insulting Sihamoni, warning his supporters would “also face legal action in accordance with the existing laws” if they failed to cut their ties.

"I would like to call on our citizens nationwide to stand up against this traitor"

Cambodia introduced strict lese-majeste laws, banning all forms of criticism of the monarch about four years ago amid a crackdown on political opposition.

“He did not only insult me, but also the king. Thus, I would like to call on our citizens nationwide to stand up against this traitor. Rainsy’s political ideology shall be eliminated,” Hun Sen said.

“Any political parties affiliated with this person shall face legal actions in order to protect the monarchy, the king, unity and peace in our kingdom.”

Sam Rainsy, the former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), and his supporters have been put before the courts in five mass trials on charges ranging from treason to incitement and defamation to attempting to overthrow the government.

The crackdown gathered pace after Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, threatened to return in late 2019 and lead a popular revolt capable of ousting Hun Sen and his long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which is facing national elections in July next year.

The  Senate and the National Assembly have also issued statements that strongly condemned Sam Rainsy’s remarks. The CPP has all 125 seats in the National Assembly since elections in 2018, which the CNRP was banned from contesting.

In a separate statement, the CPP called on all “competent institutions and authorities” to take the strictest action against Sam Rainsy in accordance with the constitution and “the laws in force.”

“The CPP continues to fully support the eradication of extremist ideology of the three generations of traitors from Cambodia,” it said, referring to Sam Rainsy’s father and grandfather.

Hun Sen has also threatened to dissolve any political party associated with Sam Rainsy, widely seen as a reference to the Candlelight Party, which was built out of the remnants of the CNRP and put in a credible performance at commune elections in June.

Candlelight Party vice-president, Son Chhay, was found guilty of defaming the CPP and the National Election Committee and fined US$750,000 earlier this month after he criticized the polls, prompting an outcry from human rights groups.

