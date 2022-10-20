News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Cambodian PM backs life sentence for opposition leader

Hun Sen says ‘fortunately’ Cambodia does not have the death penalty

Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Sam Rainsy speaks to the press as he arrives at the court house accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept. 1

Cambodia National Rescue Party leader Sam Rainsy speaks to the press as he arrives at the court house accused in a defamation lawsuit filed by Cambodia's prime minister, in Paris on Sept. 1. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 20, 2022 11:09 AM GMT

Updated: October 20, 2022 11:12 AM GMT

Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his support for a life sentence meted out to former opposition leader Sam Rainsy after he was convicted of “ceding territory” to indigenous groups, saying it was fortunate that Cambodia did not have the death penalty.

“I have no right to handover even a millimeter of [Cambodian] land to any foreign country. If I do so, it means that I also commit the same crime. Therefore, the court’s ruling was the right decision based on specific evidence,” he said in a dispatch from the semi-official Fresh News.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced the former leader of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (NCRP) to life imprisonment, in absentia, on Tuesday and revoked all political rights, which include the right to vote and the right to stand for elections.

The charges related to a March 7, 2018, interview with the Phnom Penh Post that Sam Rainsy had signed an agreement with Kok Ksor, Vietnamese leader of the Degar indigenous group, to cede four Cambodian provinces to the Montagnard group if the CNRP won national elections in 2013.

The four provinces include Stung Treng, Kratie, Mondulkiri and Ratanakiri.

“What is the actual purpose of this traitor [Sam Rainsy]? There is no death punishment in the kingdom. If there is, the court might impose it,” Hun sen said.

“Fortunately, we have only life imprisonment.

“Thus, I would like to urge all citizens to understand clearly about the traitor’s character, whom I have called the three-generation traitor,” he said in regard to Sam Rainsy’s father and grandfather.

Sam Rainsy, 72, was charged with “handing over to a foreign state all or part of the national territory” under Articles 27 and 440 of the Criminal Code.

His life term was in addition to decades of sentences handed down by courts against Sam Rainsy on charges related to defamation, incitement, treason and plotting to overthrow the government.

The CNRP went close to winning the popular vote in the 2013 election. It was outlawed by the courts four years later and Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party won all 125 seats it contested in 2018.

Since then CNRP supporters have been the subject of five mass trials, mostly related to promises by Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, to return to Cambodia, stage a popular rebellion and oust Hun Sen in late 2019. The bid failed after the airlines refused to let him board.

Those behind bars include Theary Seng, whose work includes editing the Khmer version of the Bible. She was among more than 50 people jailed for between five and eight years in June.

Hearings for the fifth trial are ongoing.

