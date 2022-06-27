Cambodian People's Party's landslide poll victory confirmed

ASEAN rights group says free and fair elections were impossible in a 'climate of persecution against the opposition'

Supporters of the Cambodian People's Party shout slogans during a rally on the last day of campaigning for the commune elections in Phnom Penh on June 3. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia's long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won control of 1,648 communes in recent elections while the opposition Candlelight Party had to be satisfied with just four communes, according to official results.

The National Election Committee (NEC) said on June 26 that out of 11,622 contested council seats, the CPP of Prime Minister Hun Sen wrested 9,376 positions while the Candlelight Party, which has emerged from the remnants of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), won 2,198 seats.

The other seven political parties in the fray — FUNCINPEC, Khmer National United Party, Grassroots Democratic Party, Cambodian National Love Party, Cambodian Youth Party, Kampucheaniyum Party and the Beehive Social Democratic Party — scored minor places.

The United Nations Office for Human Rights and civil society groups like Human Rights Watch and ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) criticized the lead-up to the June 5 polls held in an atmosphere marked by fear and intimidation amid dwindling democratic space.

Turnout was low with 7.39 million people casting their votes, equivalent to 80.32 percent of eligible voters, with 7.24 million valid ballots and 157,390 invalid votes.

The CPP also emerged with 74.32 percent of the popular vote while the Candlelight Party scored 22.25 percent of the overall.

The CNRP had won almost 44 percent of the popular vote in 2017, shortly before it was dissolved by the courts which enabled the CPP to win every seat contested in the National Assembly at general elections the following year.

CNRP leaders and supporters have since been rounded up, prosecuted by the courts and sentenced to lengthy jail terms. Many have fled abroad and been prosecuted at home in absentia.

And in the three weeks since the commune elections, successful Candlelight Party candidates have also faced issues with the law, including Nhim Sarom, who has been charged with robbery over an incident that allegedly took place, and was resolved, more than 20 years ago.

“It is impossible to hold free and fair elections in an ongoing climate of persecution against the opposition,” said APHR spokesperson Maria Chin Abdullah, who is also a member of parliament in Malaysia.

“These polls cannot be regarded as an exercise in pluralism and democracy when the CPP led by Prime Minister Hun Sen is not allowing anyone who can challenge their power to campaign freely and safely.”

The NEC received 142 complaints, with 80 dealt with at commune level and 56 going to municipal and provincial electoral commissions. It said all complaints regarding irregularities had been resolved.

Hun Sen has endorsed his eldest son Hun Manet, currently the commander of the Royal Cambodian Army, to succeed him as prime minister after Cambodia’s next national election to be held in July next year.

