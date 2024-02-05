News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Cambodia

Cambodian opposition politicians arrested ahead of senate polls

Thailand arrests three Cambodian refugees ahead of PM Hun Manet’s official visit

A convoy of police vehicles, including one carrying Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), leaves an appeals court in Phnom Penh on Jan. 30. Two members of the opposition Candlelight Party have been arrested ahead of the Senate elections to be held on Feb. 25.

A convoy of police vehicles, including one carrying Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), leaves an appeals court in Phnom Penh on Jan. 30. Two members of the opposition Candlelight Party have been arrested ahead of the Senate elections to be held on Feb. 25. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: February 05, 2024 10:39 AM GMT

Updated: February 05, 2024 12:19 PM GMT

Two senior members of Cambodia’s opposition Candlelight Party have been arrested ahead of the Senate elections to be held on Feb. 25, as a further three Cambodian refugees were detained in Thailand ahead of a visit by Prime Minister Hun Manet.

Hak Kosal and Ma Chenda, both executive committee members for local districts in Phnom Penh and registered election officials, were arrested without a warrant, the Candlelight Party said in a statement.

"This is yet another intimidation image aimed at discouraging people from participating in political activities with the Candlelight Party and provoking an awful environment ahead of the Senate election," it said.

"The party urges authorities to free Hak Kosal and Ma Chenda and halt all forms of persecution against the party's leaders and activists," it said.

Another two senior Candlelight Party officials were arrested last month and the independent news site CambojaNews reported that all four have been charged with allegedly forging and using forged documents in Phnom Penh last November.

The Candlelight Party was disqualified from contesting last year’s national elections which was easily won by the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) enabling then-prime minister Hun Sen to transfer power to his eldest son Hun Manet.

Senate elections will complete Cambodia’s five-year election cycle with the CPP expected to retain almost absolute control of the upper house.

Details of their arrests were released as Thai authorities detained three Cambodian pro-democracy activists, who are recognized by the United Nations as refugees, as Hun Manet was preparing for an official visit to Thailand.

“The Thai authorities should release refugees Phan Phana, Kung Raiya, and Loem Sokha, and their families, and cease the crackdown on Cambodian rights and democracy activists who have fled to Thailand,” said Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch.

“Hun Manet is proving to be the same kind of human rights abusing dictator that his father was, and Thailand should not cooperate with his expanding transnational repression efforts,” he said.

The Cambodian prime minister is expected to arrive in Bangkok on Wednesday where he will hold talks with his Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin on bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of common interest.

Robertson also said the arrests could dampen Thailand’s ambitions in the United Nations, adding that “rounding up UN-recognized refugees is hardly the best way for Thailand to persuade the international community it deserves a seat on the UN Human Rights Council.”

Human rights groups say there are currently about 60 Cambodian political prisoners behind bars, including the Khmer Bible editor and American-trained lawyer Theary Seng. A family friend said she is about to complete a 10-day fast to protest her incarceration.

