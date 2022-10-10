Cambodian opposition politician guilty of defamation

Son Chhay ordered to pay damages of $750,000 to Hun Sen’s ruling party

Son Chhay, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, speaks to journalists in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Oct. 7. (Photo: AFP)

Son Chhay, the vice-president of the Candlelight Party, has been found guilty of defamation by Phnom Penh Municipal Court after he criticized the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the National Election Committee (NEC) over the June commune elections.

The court ordered the 66-year-old to pay the CPP US$750,000 in damages and a further $4,250 in fines after he “excessively exaggerated and accused the CPP and NEC of controlling the election process” but “did not provide any evidence that these statements were true.”

Son Chhay had reportedly said: “These election results do not reflect the will of the people who were intimidated. Their votes were bought and stolen.”

Both the CPP and the NEC, charged with overseeing elections, filed defamation suits against Son Chhay following the poll which human rights groups say was marred by the disqualification of candidates and the jailing of opposition activists.

“Political parties always complain about the results of elections they lose, and it is the duty of the NEC to investigate those complaints, not file a lawsuit against the complainant,” Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, said.

“As for the CPP, the idea of winning with grace is obviously out the window,” he added.

"We expected such a verdict"

According to the NEC, the CPP won about 5.3 million popular votes and 9,338 council seats out of the 11,622 seats contested at the June poll while the Candlelight Party won 1.6 million votes, taking 2,180 seats.

Son Chhay, a dual Australian-Cambodian citizen and a recipient of the coveted Order of Australia, told UCA News that there was “not much to comment on as we expected such a verdict.”

He was not in court as the verdict was read out.

The Candlelight Party was forged out of the remnants of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) which was outlawed by the courts in 2017, enabling the CPP to win all 125 seats contested at national elections in July the following year.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded-up, convicted and jailed, some in absentia, for incitement and treason, since then. Its former president, Kem Sokha, is also before the courts while other leaders have fled overseas.

The CPP, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, had sought damages of $1 million while the NEC alleged Son Chhay’s claims had defamed the committee with allegations of vote-rigging.

CPP lawyer Ky Tech said Son Chhay’s remarks were “fraudulent, misrepresented information, fake and (said with the) ill-intended purpose to seriously damage the reputation of the CPP who won the election”.

The World Justice Project ranked Cambodia second from the bottom in its Rule of Law Index 2021, at 127 out of 128 countries. Cambodia rejected the ranking.

