News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian opposition politician guilty of defamation

Son Chhay ordered to pay damages of $750,000 to Hun Sen’s ruling party

Cambodian opposition politician guilty of defamation

Son Chhay, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, speaks to journalists in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Oct. 7. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 10, 2022 04:46 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2022 04:55 AM GMT

Son Chhay, the vice-president of the Candlelight Party, has been found guilty of defamation by Phnom Penh Municipal Court after he criticized the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the National Election Committee (NEC) over the June commune elections.

The court ordered the 66-year-old to pay the CPP US$750,000 in damages and a further $4,250 in fines after he “excessively exaggerated and accused the CPP and NEC of controlling the election process” but “did not provide any evidence that these statements were true.”

Son Chhay had reportedly said: “These election results do not reflect the will of the people who were intimidated. Their votes were bought and stolen.”

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Both the CPP and the NEC, charged with overseeing elections, filed defamation suits against Son Chhay following the poll which human rights groups say was marred by the disqualification of candidates and the jailing of opposition activists.

“Political parties always complain about the results of elections they lose, and it is the duty of the NEC to investigate those complaints, not file a lawsuit against the complainant,” Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director of Human Rights Watch, said.

“As for the CPP, the idea of winning with grace is obviously out the window,” he added.

"We expected such a verdict"

According to the NEC, the CPP won about 5.3 million popular votes and 9,338 council seats out of the 11,622 seats contested at the June poll while the Candlelight Party won 1.6 million votes, taking 2,180 seats.

Son Chhay, a dual Australian-Cambodian citizen and a recipient of the coveted Order of Australia, told UCA News that there was “not much to comment on as we expected such a verdict.”

He was not in court as the verdict was read out.

The Candlelight Party was forged out of the remnants of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) which was outlawed by the courts in 2017, enabling the CPP to win all 125 seats contested at national elections in July the following year.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded-up, convicted and jailed, some in absentia, for incitement and treason, since then. Its former president, Kem Sokha, is also before the courts while other leaders have fled overseas.

The CPP, led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, had sought damages of $1 million while the NEC alleged Son Chhay’s claims had defamed the committee with allegations of vote-rigging.

CPP lawyer Ky Tech said Son Chhay’s remarks were “fraudulent, misrepresented information, fake and (said with the) ill-intended purpose to seriously damage the reputation of the CPP who won the election”.

The World Justice Project ranked Cambodia second from the bottom in its Rule of Law Index 2021, at 127 out of 128 countries. Cambodia rejected the ranking.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Vietnam archdiocese opens new pastoral center Vietnam archdiocese opens new pastoral center
Cambodian opposition politician guilty of defamation Cambodian opposition politician guilty of defamation
Asian shepherds and their traumatized sheep Asian shepherds and their traumatized sheep
Another journalist killing adds to grim toll in Philippines Another journalist killing adds to grim toll in Philippines
Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia Papuans pay the price of graft in Indonesia
Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists Hundreds flee as Philippine army fights Communists
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.