Cambodia

Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends

Kem Sokha expects to learn fate on March 3 next year, four months before upcoming election

Cambodian opposition leader's treason trial ends

Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets the media at his home before going to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for his treason trial in Phnom Penh on Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

By UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: December 22, 2022 08:34 AM GMT

A Cambodian court has heard the closing arguments and wrapped up the treason trial of former opposition leader Kem Sokha.

Prosecutors on Dec. 21 demanded that the Phnom Penh Municipal Court hand down a lengthy prison term and warned that the government would seek damages through further civil legal action.

Kem Sokha, former head of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) was arrested about five years ago when Prime Minister Hun Sen initiated a crackdown on dissent alleging a plot to overthrow his government with foreign support.

His arrest followed the release of a homemade video shot on a smartphone in Springvale, a working-class suburb of Melbourne, in Australia, which is heavily populated by a Cambodian and Vietnamese diaspora.

“I don’t just do what I feel, I have experts"

Kem Sokha can be seen and heard telling his supporters that the CNRP was offered outside political advice which the government later insisted was evidence of an international conspiracy.

“The USA, which has assisted me, has asked me to take the model from Yugoslavia, Serbia, where they were able to change the dictator Milosevic,” he said.

“I don’t just do what I feel, I have experts, university professors in Washington DC, Montreal, Canada hired by the Americans in order to advise me on the strategy to change the leaders.”

More than 60 hearings followed his arrest but prosecutors never mentioned which foreign government had backed the plot. It was a notable omission and reminiscent of the trial of James Ricketson, the Australian filmmaker convicted of espionage in 2018.

However, prosecutors alleged the Cambodian Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) — when run by leader Kem Sokha — received US$800,000 from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI).

During one hearing, Judge Seng Leang also asked Kem Sokha if the Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies had trained 15 CNRP activists with “color revolutionary” strategies that had been used in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia.

“I have no ill intentions as the prosecution alleges"

“We were going to vote, not conduct a color revolution,” Kem Sokha replied.

Kem Sokha told the court on Dec. 21 that the video used as evidence was a fake and that his speech to his CNRP supporters had been edited. He also asked the court to dismiss the case, saying, “I have no ill intentions as the prosecution alleges.”

The trial has been closely watched by Western embassies, and widely criticized by human rights organizations who say the charges are politically motivated.

Kem Sokha was arrested as the CNRP was outlawed by the courts enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat in the elections in 2018.

A verdict in the marathon trial is expected to be announced on March 3 next year and local media noted the date was just four months before the next general election which analysts say Hun Sen is expected to win handsomely given the lack of a major opposition party.

Hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded up and face charges ranging from conspiracy and incitement to plotting to overthrow the government and defamation. That includes four mass trials. Many have been jailed and fined while others have fled the country.

