Cambodian opposition leader appeals 27-year sentence

Amnesty International urges Kem Sokha’s immediate release and an end to the ongoing crackdown against opposition groups

Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), greets the media at his home before going to Phnom Penh Municipal Court for his treason trial in Phnom Penh on Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha launched his appeal against a 27-year sentence for treason and attempting to stage a color revolution on Tuesday amid tight security and a ban on journalists who intended to cover the trial.

The leader of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) was charged in September 2017 with colluding with a foreign power after a video shot in Melbourne showed him talking with supporters about his strategy to win power with the help of experts from the United States.

He was convicted and sentenced in March. His arrest also followed widespread anti-government demonstrations amid claims the 2013 election — when the CNRP went tantalizingly close to winning the popular vote — was rigged.

The CNRP was banned, enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly at elections in 2018 and 2023. In August, Prime Minister Hun Sen transferred power to his eldest son, Hun Manet.

The trial has attracted the attention of foreign diplomats and human rights activists who claim the 70-year-old former vice-president of the National Assembly was prosecuted for political reasons and have called for his immediate release.

Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Research Montse Ferrer urged Cambodian authorities to overturn the “baseless treason conviction and sentence” of Kem Sokha and end their ongoing crackdown against opposition groups.

“Anyone who dares to speak out against the government is at risk"

“The conviction and 27-year prison sentence for Kem Sokha, a political opposition leader, shows Cambodian authorities’ disregard for human rights and the rule of law.

“Anyone who dares to speak out against the government is at risk,” she said in a statement released on the eve of the hearings in the Court of Appeal.

“Cambodian authorities must respect, protect, promote and fulfill the human rights of everyone in the country, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and end the increasing restriction of civic space.”

Shortly before the hearing, CNRP leader in exile Sam Rainsy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that “there’s no way forward for Cambodia until Kem Sokha is freed and allowed his political rights.”

Kem Sokha’s appeal was launched a day after the former president of the small political outfit, the Khmer Rise Party, Sovann Vathana Sabung, also known as William Guang, and three associates were jailed for up to six years for robbing a well-known tycoon and online lotion celebrity.

The government-friendly Khmer Times reported they were charged with aggravated theft, illegal possession of a weapon, and forgery of public documents, adding that William Guang confessed to planning the robbery one day in advance.

It said the Khmer Rise Party had lacked funds to pursue its political agenda and that William Guang had fallen behind on debt repayments adding that he “had a hatred of the wealthy who flaunted their wealth on social media, so he wanted to teach the wealthy a lesson.”

