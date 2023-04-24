News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
Cambodia

Cambodian opposition activist bailed, joins defectors

Humans Rights Watch report released on April 24 details acts of violence against opposition

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13, 2022. A report by New York-based Human Rights Watch details violent attacks on members of the opposition as former opposition activist Hun Kosal announced he has joined the long-ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP)

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a press conference at the conclusion of the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summits in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13, 2022. A report by New York-based Human Rights Watch details violent attacks on members of the opposition as former opposition activist Hun Kosal announced he has joined the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP). (Photo / AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 24, 2023 10:53 AM GMT

Updated: April 24, 2023 10:55 AM GMT

Former opposition activist Hun Kosal has been granted bail by a Cambodian court, after he was charged for allegedly insulting this country’s monarch, and announced he has joined the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

His defection was announced as New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report on April 24 detailing violent attacks on members of the opposition Candlelight Party, formed out of the remnants of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

It said the government had stepped up attacks on opposition members in advance of the July 23 national elections with seven reported acts of violence targeting six opposition party members.

These included three instances following a Candlelight Party meeting in Phnom Penh on March 18. Another four cases were reported after a March 20 visit by party activists to the United Nations human rights office in Phnom Penh and a gathering calling for the release of political prisoners.

“Prime Minister Hun Sen is using every repressive tool at his disposal to rid Cambodia of any political opposition ahead of the July elections,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at HRW.

“Foreign governments should send a clear public message that dismantling opposition parties and disqualifying, assaulting, and arresting their members before election day means that there won’t be any real election at all,” he added.

Hun Kosal and Yim Sinorn, former CNRP activists, were charged with insulting King Norodom Sihanouk by questioning his relationship with Hun Sen during a ceremony to mark the Southeast Asian Games, to be held between May 5 and 17.

However, Yim Sinorn was released shortly after their March 21 arrest; he met with Hun Sen and joined the CPP which is the only political outfit capable of winning the election.

The pro-government press reported Yim Sinorn has been made Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training.

Hun Kosal was unavailable for comment, however, the Khmer Times reported he also asked to join the CPP on Sunday and Hun Sen then announced on Telegram: “On behalf of the CPP, I welcome Hun Kosal to join the party.”

The decision was at total odds with his recent declaration of absolute support for the former CNRP leader Kem Sokha who is currently serving a 27-year sentence for treason and has been banned from Cambodian politics for life.

Meanwhile, Khem Veasna and his League for Democracy Party (LDP) have announced they will not participate in the July election.

Khem Veasna, LDP president, gained international notoriety last September when he predicted a global calamity that would destroy the whole world except for his farm in Siem Reap province.

He also referred to himself as Brahma as thousands gathered at his farm while sleeping in tents amid fears of a devastating flood. Those floods failed to materialize.

