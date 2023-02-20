News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
Cambodia

Cambodian news service says Russia backs VOD closure

The church-backed independent news outlet is accused of being ‘a US misinformation agency’

Supporters of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) hold placards in front of VOD office in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister said VOD would have its operating license revoked

Supporters of online media outlet Voice of Democracy (VOD) hold placards in front of VOD office in Phnom Penh on Feb. 13 after Cambodian Prime Minister said VOD would have its operating license revoked. (Photo: Suy Se / AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: February 20, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: February 20, 2023 04:42 AM GMT

Cambodia’s semi-official Fresh News has claimed Russia has backed Prime Minister Hun Sen’s decision to close Voice of Democracy (VOD) as local, government-friendly media ramped up the vilification of former staff of the independent news outlet.

The support was apparently offered alongside military aid at a press conference held by the Russian embassy in Phnom Penh on Feb. 17 when deputy military attaché Colonel Sergei Shumilin said: “If Cambodia needs any military assistance from Russia, we are ready to provide.”

Headlined “Russia Supports the Shutdown of VOD,” Fresh News quoted Russian press attaché Rafael Iangareev as saying “the Russian Federation has never interfered in the internal affairs of any country” in response to a question regarding the closure.

But the article added that Russia had underlined that the United States and its allies claimed to be defending the right to freedom of expression, but in fact, they have shut down Russian media outlets in their respective countries and broadcasted only their own opinions.

Russia’s traditional involvement with Cambodia is limited to an alliance during the Cold War, which ended more than three decades ago. United Nations peacekeepers followed and Western-aligned countries pumped billions of tax-payer dollars into what was a failed state.

That included funding for agriculture, health, education, the promotion of democracy, and a free press like VOD which was forced to close on Feb. 13 over a disputed quote, prompting an outcry from non-government organizations and Western countries that have backed this country since the early 1990s.

But the writing was on the wall for VOD when Hun Sen banned access to its journalists during the final press conference of the ASEAN leaders’ summit in November with no explanation given.

Since its closure pro-government media have relentlessly heaped scorn on VOD reporters. The attacks were misogynistic and one editorial by the Phnom Penh Post, written in response to a story published by the BBC, was as telling as it was tragic.

Fresh News followed up with another allegation that VOD was “a US misinformation agency” but it fell short of mentioning the church-based institutions that have backed the Cambodian Center for Independent Media (CCIM), which held the VOD license.

They include the Danish humanitarian group Dan Church Aid with its roots in the Danish National Evangelical Lutheran Church, the US-based Christian advocacy group Bread for the World, and the faith-based Swedish development organization Diakonia.

Also backing it is the German left-wing NGO Rosa Luxemburg Stiftung, Transparency International Cambodia, Open Society Foundations, Internews, and International Media Support.

“The US has created a disgraceful record of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries,” Fresh News said. “Under the guise of humanitarianism, the US has wielded the stick of hegemony and caused disorder and humanitarian disasters around the world.”

VOD was a growing operation employing about 40 people. That includes 20 journalists who worked on its website where four foreigners were employed and spent much of their time training and editing.

Its last stories included the plight of ethnic Vietnamese fisherfolk, opposition politicians complaining about a stolen billboard, a floating village struggling with tourist boats, and a beach fence demolished in Sihanoukville.

