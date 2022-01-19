X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian monk defrocked, charged after upsetting tycoon

Tycoon Sieng Chanheng sues Poeuy Metta for defamation and incitement

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: January 19, 2022 03:19 AM GMT

Updated: January 19, 2022 03:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases

Jan 17, 2022
2

Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics

Jan 17, 2022
3

Philippine bishop rebukes Marcos supporters

Jan 17, 2022
4

Concern over nun's safety after Indian bishop's rape acquittal

Jan 17, 2022
5

Cambodian court drops charges against CNRP activists

Jan 18, 2022
6

Pakistan protest over selection of minority parliamentarians

Jan 17, 2022
7

Thai arrested over trafficking Rohingya refugees

Jan 17, 2022
8

India's Eastern Church stands firm on uniform Mass

Jan 17, 2022
9

Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria

Jan 18, 2022
10

Mother Teresa nuns seek protection from arrest in India

Jan 18, 2022
Support UCA News
Cambodian monk defrocked, charged after upsetting tycoon

Buddhist monks pray near Buddha statues during the Pchum Ben festival (Festival of Death) at a pagoda in Cambodian capital Phnom Penh on Sept. 22, 2021. (Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy/AFP)

Cambodian police have arrested a monk, who has been defrocked and charged with defaming tycoon Sieng Chanheng by claiming she had confiscated a plot of land in Japan which was to be used for construction of a Khmer pagoda.

According to the government-friendly Khmer Times, a Phnom Penh Municipal Court prosecutor identified Poeuy Metta, 47, former chief of Barameykirikhemara Phnombeydathom Pagoda in Japan, for defaming Sieng Chanheng and inciting people to discriminate against her.

It quoted Major Keo Sambath, a police officer working with the Interior Ministry’s Internal Security Department, as saying Poeuy Metta was arrested on Jan. 14 in accordance with a court warrant.

Poeuy Metta was charged with public defamation, use of a forged stamp, forging a public document, using a forged public document, incitement to discriminate and demonstrate. He faces a jail term of between five and 10 years if convicted.

Sieng Chanheng owns Heng Development Co. Ltd. and according to the Khmer Times is one of the strongest financial supporters of Buddhism in Cambodia.

Keo Sambath said Poeuy Metta had managed eight Khmer pagodas in Thailand, the United States, India, Nepal and Japan and had been in conflict with Sieng Chanheng over the Japanese plot since it was acquired in 2017.

He was arrested after he was defrocked and expelled from the pagoda where he was staying

He said that on Dec. 9 Poeuy Metta organized about 100 Buddhist monks to demonstrate in front of her residence in Takhmao city, south of Phnom Penh, where he alleged she had interfered with religion and the monkhood, causing divisions among the clergy.

“He was arrested after he was defrocked and expelled from the pagoda where he was staying,” Keo Sambath said, adding Poeuy Metta had asked for US$800,000 in compensation.

In response to the allegations, Sieng Chanheng said that in 2017 she bought a plot of land in Japan to build a Khmer pagoda for Buddhist monks or followers living in Japan.

She said she handed over the land to Venerable Tep Vong, great supreme patriarch of the Mohanikaya Sect, or to the government’s Cults and Religion Ministry, through Poeuy Metta who was staying in Japan at the time.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Sieng Chanheng said she did not provide the property for Poeuy Metta’s personal use but the monk had taken over the pagoda as his own property.

According to a resolution by the Kandal Provincial Administration dated Dec. 14, 2021, and obtained by the Khmer Times, local authorities have decided to hand over possession of the disputed temple land in Japan to the Cults and Religion Ministry.

It also said the great supreme patriarch of the Mohanikaya Sect had ended Poeuy Metta’s position at Wat Barameykirikhemara Phnombeydathom in Japan.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Support Us

Latest News

Vietnam adopts strict Covid-19 measures for Tet festival
Jan 19, 2022
Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022
Filipinos smell something fishy about fish shortage
Jan 19, 2022
Former priest to run for presidency in Timor-Leste
Jan 19, 2022
Indonesian security forces blasted over Papua abuses
Jan 19, 2022
Treason trial of Cambodian opposition leader resumes
Jan 19, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Toothless ICC hits dead end over Philippine war on drugs
Jan 19, 2022
Religious volunteers love patients as much as they can
Jan 17, 2022
Letter from Rome: Can Pope Francis ever reform Roman Curia?
Jan 17, 2022
Indian Church's failures in handling sex abuse cases
Jan 17, 2022
Indian bishop wins pyrrhic victory in rape case
Jan 15, 2022

Features

Pakistan's economic woes put PM Khan's future in doubt
Jan 19, 2022
Korean missionaries build up lives in Malaysia's Borneo
Jan 19, 2022
Christians pick up the pieces in war-torn Syria
Jan 18, 2022
Jesuits open hearts to help Korean youth overcome stress
Jan 18, 2022
Winter Olympics venue tainted by China's massacre of Catholics
Jan 17, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope gives Caritas cash to help migrants stuck at PolandBelarus border

Pope gives Caritas cash to help migrants stuck at Poland-Belarus border
Bishop reprimands protagonists for drugrelated violence in Colombia

Bishop reprimands “protagonists” for drug-related violence in Colombia
The Christ Life and Synodality

The Christ Life and Synodality
An uncertain future for neoTridentine religious communities

An uncertain future for neo-Tridentine religious communities
Middle Eastern Christians overjoyed with Christian Unity theme recalling the Magi

Middle Eastern Christians overjoyed with Christian Unity theme recalling the Magi
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.