News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodian 'lords' defend tycoon against human trafficking claim

Oknhas say RFA broadcast against Ly Yong Phat is ‘malicious slander’ and damaging to Cambodia
President of the Senate Hun Sen speaks during the first meeting of the Senate in Phnom Penh on April 3. Controversial businessman Ly Yong Phat, who faces human trafficking allegations, once served as a personal adviser to Hun Sen.

Authorities have been urged to investigate controversial Cambodian businessman Ly Yong Phat amid human trafficking allegations. (Photo: Youtube screenshot)

UCA News reporter
Published: May 10, 2024 06:44 AM GMT
Updated: May 10, 2024 06:52 AM GMT

A coterie of Cambodia’s elite businessmen have defended their multi-millionaire colleague, Ly Yong Phat, who they say is the victim of 'malicious slander' after a broadcast by Radio Free Asia (RFA) urged authorities to investigate the tycoon for human trafficking.

Officials said they were investigating the claims which Hun Lak, secretary-general of the Cambodia Oknha Association (COA), said was linked to a chain of hotels and demanded the news report be retracted.

He said COA members “wished to inform the public that on May 5 there was a news broadcast in Khmer in which the RFA asked the government to investigate Yong Phat’s hotel chain suspected to be involved in human trafficking.”

An oknha is often compared with a British lord and was once a title bestowed by the monarch for good deeds. However, that changed to a sub-decree in 1994 and numbers have since grown from about 20 to more than a thousand. Titles are often rewards for donations of about US$500,000.

The COA was established in 2022 by 32 prominent oknhas to administer the system, which includes charities and national development, and to ensure quality members after allegations that too many oknhas were corrupt.

Hun Lak said the RFA broadcast amounted to ‘malicious slander that seriously damages the honor and dignity of tycoon Yong Phat, which the members refuse to accept’.

“We also urge the RFA to immediately retract the article,” he added, according to a translation published by the government-friendly Khmer Times on May 9.

Hun Lak also noted that Yong Phat has financially contributed to the Cambodian Red Cross and is involved in many humanitarian activities. The Red Cross is headed by Bun Rany, wife of former prime minister Hun Sen who is also honorary president of the COA.

Yong Phat is a controversial businessman who has also served as a senator and was appointed as a personal adviser to Hun Sen in late 2022. Hun Sen transferred power to his oldest son, Hun Manet, in August last year.

Yong Phat's LYP Group holds a diversified investment portfolio that includes hotels, casinos, a wildlife park, infrastructure projects and property.

In 2012, Yong Phat made headlines after an investigation by the Phnom Penh Post found his sugar plantations were profiting from child labor. The company wrote a letter to the newspaper saying child labor ceased immediately once it became known to directors.

The sugar company was eventually sold.

Chou Bun Eng, interior ministry secretary of state and permanent vice-chairwoman of the National Committee for Counter Trafficking, told the Khmer Times officials were investigating the RFA claim.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

But she also said the RFA claim was exaggerated, untrue, and lacking in professional ethics and she called on media outlets, especially the RFA and Voice of America, to stop publishing untrue stories about Cambodia because it affects the dignity and reputation of the country and its people.

“The broadcasting of false information by RFA is damaging Cambodia’s reputation because it seems that this media outlet is always looking for ways to spread negative news about the country,” she said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Shoujing Shi of Zhumadian, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Isabelo c. Abarquez of Calbayog, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Apostolic Administrator Thomas D’Souza of Krishnagar , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Melchior Hongzhen Shi of Tianjin, China
Read More...
Latest News
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Let's defy the ban on 'Glory to Hong Kong'
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Macau told to tackle under-enrolment in schools
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
Indian court grants relief for Protestant pastor, wife
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
India’s Hindu nationalists seek law to control population
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.