Cambodian leader accused of running ‘fake’ NGO

Witness claims US-based International Republican Institute gave $ 800,000 to human rights group run by Kem Sokha

Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), gestures as he heads towards Phnom Penh Municipal Court for the resumption of his trial on treason charges in Phnom Penh on Jan. 19. (Photo: AFP)

A court has been told that the Cambodian Centre for Human Rights (CCHR) – when run by former opposition leader Kem Sokha – received $800,000 from the US-based International Republican Institute (IRI).

Former CCHR employee Chhim Phal Vorun also told Phnom Penh Municipal Court that Kem Sokha was “a fake human rights activist hungry for power and a foreign agent who was running a fake NGO,” as reported by the pro-government Khmer Times.

“The CCHR led by Mr. Kem Sokha is not a ‘real’ non-government organization that respects human rights,” he said about the organization established in 2002.

Access to the court proceeds is limited.

“The CCHR indeed was a political arm that was meant to act against the government as well as a stepping stone for Kem Sokha to gain power. Sokha is a corrupt politician and is not a human rights activist,” the court heard.

Chhim Phal Vorun is currently a spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), spokesman and a director of the Institute for Civil Education. He is also a “Minister Delegate,” a senior position within the government.

He was among the first witnesses called by the prosecution to give evidence against the former leader of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP), which was outlawed by the courts in late 2017.

Kem Sokha was charged with “conspiracy with a foreign power” more than five years ago and attempting to overthrow the government between 1993 and 2017 through a “color revolution.” He denies all charges.

“During my association with the CCHR and Mr. Kem Sokha, I noticed that the CCHR has been functioning as a foreign agent,” Chhim Phal Vorun said. “The NGO received $800,000 in aid from the International Republican Institute (IRI) even before it was established.”

Chhim Phal Vorun also told the court that he had seen Kem Sokha on several occasions with foreign experts from IRI and USAID at his office and that he traveled to the US at least twice a year.

IRI was founded at the height of the Cold War and is ranked among the core institutes of the National Endowment for Democracy and says its mission is to advance democracy worldwide.

According to its website: “Since our founding in 1983, in over 100 countries, IRI has been working to strengthen civil society, political parties, marginalized communities, and other key areas essential to democratic governance.”

Chhim Phal Vorun said Kem Sokha often referenced revolutions in the former Yugoslavia and Serbia, telling colleagues: “If you do not take risks, there will not be change.”

Last month Judge Seng Leang asked Kem Sokha if the Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies had trained 15 CNRP activists in 2016 with “color revolutionary” strategies that had been used in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia.

“We were going to vote, not conduct a color revolution,” Kem Sokha told the court.

Prosecutors also questioned Chak Sopheap, who is the current executive director of CCHR, who said IRI had stopped providing funds more than a decade ago and that it had received funding from multiple sources, including foreign embassies.

She said a list of CCHR donors was available on the NGO’s website and declined to answer when a prosecutor asked her for a response to claims that CCHR only received IRI funds and ignored offers from other donors, according to a dispatch from CamboJA News.

“I will not respond to previous testimony,” she said.

The hearing is continuing.

