Cambodia

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia expected to last another two to three years

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: November 05, 2021 05:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 05, 2021 05:23 AM GMT

Cambodian king promulgates law to end Khmer Rouge tribunal

Ex-Khmer Rouge head of state Khieu Samphan at the ECCC in Phnom Penh on Aug. 19 during his appeal against life imprisonment for his role in the genocide committed by the regime. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia’s King Norodom Sihamoni has signed off on legislation which will enable the United Nations-backed Khmer Rouge tribunal to wind down and finalize its mission within the next three years.

The tribunal, known as the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC), was charged with prosecuting those most responsible for the 1975-79 genocide committed under Pol Pot’s ruthless rule when about two million perished.

It secured convictions against senior leaders Nuon Chea, Khieu Samphan and Kaing Guek Eav, also known as Duch, but others died behind bars before a verdict could be reached. Pol Pot died in 1998 as Cambodia’s 30-year war came to an end.

It was only then that a war crimes tribunal became a serious prospect, leading to the establishment in 2006 of the ECCC, which to date has cost about US$330 million.

Further prosecutions did not proceed amid infighting within the hybrid court between local and international judges and prosecutors. The last public hearings were held in August.

The legislation was promulgated by the monarch after it was passed by the National Assembly in late October and an agreement was reached with the UN, but assembly member Chheang Vun recently said the ECCC still had to conclude its administrative work.

It was long overdue to recognize the crimes that had taken place here, crimes against humanity, genocide. It needed to be done. I think it has been done

“Much work still remains, so the ECCC will be resized and streamlined to be made smaller but their daily tasks will continue,” he told The Phnom Penh Post.

Chheang Vun said further initiatives needed to be undertaken in regards to educating young people about Cambodia’s history in order to prevent a recurrence of such crimes.

“We still need to prepare an archive of all tribunal documents and set up a place for them to be stored and displayed for the benefit of the younger generations of Cambodians who will one day themselves take up the responsibility of preventing genocide’s return,” he said.

Khmer Rouge history is now written into the school curriculum and their atrocities recorded into international law. Families torn apart by the ultra-Maoist regime and the civil war have been reunited and one of the darkest chapters of the 20th century consigned to history.

Helen Jarvis, a former chief of the court’s public affairs and victim support sections, recently said it took a “Herculean” effort to get the tribunal up and running amid wrangling with the UN and over funding issues.

“It was a very important historical event that needed to be done,” she said. “It was long overdue to recognize the crimes that had taken place here, crimes against humanity, genocide. It needed to be done. I think it has been done.”

