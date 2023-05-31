News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls

Three members of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community were accused of plotting a 'peasant revolution'

Pedestrians and vehicles pass in front of the Ministry of Interior under construction in Phnom Penh on May 31. Three members of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community (CCFC) were released on bail in Cambodia after they confessed to charges of plotting a 'peasant revolution.'

Pedestrians and vehicles pass in front of the Ministry of Interior under construction in Phnom Penh on May 31. Three members of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community (CCFC) were released on bail in Cambodia after they confessed to charges of plotting a 'peasant revolution.' (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 31, 2023 10:24 AM GMT

Updated: May 31, 2023 10:49 AM GMT

Three members of a farmers’ coalition have been released on bail in Cambodia after they confessed to plotting and incitement, and issued a public apology to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community (CCFC) president Theng Savoeun and advocacy officers Nhel Pheap and Than Hach were accused of plotting a 'peasant revolution' after they were detained at May-end. The charge carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years and their actions were likened by one official to a Khmer Rouge-styled insurrection.

A fourth person, independent researcher Chan Vibol, was also charged, but according to the independent news outlet CamboJaNews, he has so far evaded custody.

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

According to a Khmer language video clip posted by government mouthpiece Fresh News and translated by UCAN News, Theng Savoeun appealed to the farming community and the CFCC, saying; “please don’t take part in assemblies by extreme political parties which act illegally."

Theng Savoeun also said some foreigners and opposition politicians had tried to incite farmers into overthrowing the government, although he added that he had not fully realized this. Theng Savoeun said he was sorry and asked for forgiveness.

Their arrests came at a sensitive time in Cambodia with the government preparing for the July 23 election which only the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win following a decision by the National Election Committee to disqualify the opposition Candlelight Party (CLP).

Hun Sen, on May 31, warned that he would not tolerate any illegal demonstrations, saying protestors would face harsh measures.

The pro-government Khmer Times added, “He promised that those who attempt to destroy the stability of Cambodia at both the national and sub-national levels, will be arrested and put into prison.”

The arrest of farmers’ coalition members upset human rights and civil society groups who have consistently criticized Hun Sen’s government for a crackdown on dissent and opposition politicians and their supporters.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said, “Fabricating these bogus charges against prominent civil society leaders shows how far the government is willing to go to silence critics in advance of the Cambodian elections in July.”

Hun Sen also said that his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim had expelled Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, and his entourage from Malaysia on May 31 for allegedly plotting “social chaos” ahead of the poll.

Sam Rainsy remains head of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) – the forerunner of the CLP – which was banned from contesting elections five years ago, enabling the CPP to win all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Sam Rainsy lives in France, where he has proved a constant thorn for the government. Sam Rainsy has also been sentenced to life plus many decades behind bars in absentia for charges that ranged from defamation to incitement and plotting to overthrow the government.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh Plea seeking Hindu women’s rights raises storm in Bangladesh
Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region Japan’s making waves in the Indian Ocean region
Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls
Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China Eviction order for dam project irks Tibetans in China
Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque Chinese Muslims clash with police to defend mosque
Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church Renewing and realizing the social doctrine of the Church
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Idukki

Diocese of Idukki

The diocese of Idukki belongs to the Syro Malabar rite. It has an area of 3,000 square kilometers comprising Idukki

Read more
Diocese of Dindigul

Diocese of Dindigul

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 6,266 square kilometers and covers civil district of Dindigul.

Read more
Diocese of Hakha

Diocese of Hakha

In a land area of 20,880 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 8 townships of Chin State except Paletwa and

Read more
Diocese of Amboina

Diocese of Amboina

Missioners from Portugal and Spain began work in Maluku area in 1534. The first baptism was also recorded in the same

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japana

Nagasaki basilica immortalizes 26 martyrs of Japan

The minor basilica of the Twenty-Six Holy Martyrs of Japan in Nagasaki beholds the sacrifices of...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.