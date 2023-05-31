Cambodian farmers’ coalition members freed ahead of polls

Three members of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community were accused of plotting a 'peasant revolution'

Pedestrians and vehicles pass in front of the Ministry of Interior under construction in Phnom Penh on May 31. Three members of the Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community (CCFC) were released on bail in Cambodia after they confessed to charges of plotting a 'peasant revolution.' (Photo: AFP)

Three members of a farmers’ coalition have been released on bail in Cambodia after they confessed to plotting and incitement, and issued a public apology to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Coalition of Cambodian Farmers Community (CCFC) president Theng Savoeun and advocacy officers Nhel Pheap and Than Hach were accused of plotting a 'peasant revolution' after they were detained at May-end. The charge carries a jail sentence of up to 10 years and their actions were likened by one official to a Khmer Rouge-styled insurrection.

A fourth person, independent researcher Chan Vibol, was also charged, but according to the independent news outlet CamboJaNews, he has so far evaded custody.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

According to a Khmer language video clip posted by government mouthpiece Fresh News and translated by UCAN News, Theng Savoeun appealed to the farming community and the CFCC, saying; “please don’t take part in assemblies by extreme political parties which act illegally."

Theng Savoeun also said some foreigners and opposition politicians had tried to incite farmers into overthrowing the government, although he added that he had not fully realized this. Theng Savoeun said he was sorry and asked for forgiveness.

Their arrests came at a sensitive time in Cambodia with the government preparing for the July 23 election which only the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win following a decision by the National Election Committee to disqualify the opposition Candlelight Party (CLP).

Hun Sen, on May 31, warned that he would not tolerate any illegal demonstrations, saying protestors would face harsh measures.

The pro-government Khmer Times added, “He promised that those who attempt to destroy the stability of Cambodia at both the national and sub-national levels, will be arrested and put into prison.”

The arrest of farmers’ coalition members upset human rights and civil society groups who have consistently criticized Hun Sen’s government for a crackdown on dissent and opposition politicians and their supporters.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said, “Fabricating these bogus charges against prominent civil society leaders shows how far the government is willing to go to silence critics in advance of the Cambodian elections in July.”

Hun Sen also said that his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim had expelled Cambodia’s exiled opposition leader, Sam Rainsy, and his entourage from Malaysia on May 31 for allegedly plotting “social chaos” ahead of the poll.

Sam Rainsy remains head of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) – the forerunner of the CLP – which was banned from contesting elections five years ago, enabling the CPP to win all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Sam Rainsy lives in France, where he has proved a constant thorn for the government. Sam Rainsy has also been sentenced to life plus many decades behind bars in absentia for charges that ranged from defamation to incitement and plotting to overthrow the government.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News