News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian doomsday cult under lockdown

Hun Sen says ‘self-declared reincarnation of Brahma’ seeking political advantage

Cambodian doomsday cult under lockdown

People walk through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Oct 17, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 31, 2022 07:54 AM GMT

Updated: August 31, 2022 08:15 AM GMT

Cambodian security personnel have locked down more than 20,000 people who fled to a remote farm after predictions by a self-proclaimed Brahma (heavenly king) that catastrophic global floods would wreak havoc on a biblical scale.

Siem Reap governor Tea Seiha told local journalists the farm, near Mount Kulen in western Cambodia, was locked down from midnight On Aug 31 after followers of Khem Veasna, president of the League for Democracy Party (LDP), refused to leave.

Khem Veasna had prophesied doomsday floods would occur by Aug. 31 and his followers have said they now intend to remain until the end of September. However, Prime Minister Hun Sen has stepped in and accused the LDP leader of raising fears for political advantage.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Hun Sen said Khem Veasna was trying to goad the authorities into using force to break up what the prime minister described as a “rally” and have him arrested.

“Khem Veasna wants to convert his superstitious propaganda into politics. Do not use repressive force against their gathering, otherwise we will fall into the trap of Khem Veasna,” he said.

“[Kem] Veasna cursed me harshly on Facebook, but I’m not going to respond to him in anger. Instead, I’ll find a peaceful solution,” Hun Sen added.

“A black hole forming within his spine was telling him about a looming apocalypse”

The LDP boycotted commune elections in June after Khem Veasna declared himself a reincarnation of the Hindu god Brahma.

Last week, he began posting online doomsday predictions claiming only his farm would survive a pending apocalypse. According to a translation by Voice of Democracy (VOD), he wrote “a black hole forming within his spine was telling him about a looming apocalypse.”

And that strange signs appearing in the sky were “omens of an approaching flood that would swallow all of Earth — except for his farm in Siem Reap province.”

Thousands of people have inundated a local pagoda, set up tents and were listening to Khem Veasna preach through loudspeakers. Officials are also concerned about hygiene amid the pandemic, which persists in this country despite a much lower Covid-19 caseload.

The semi-official Fresh News service also said Khem “Veasna’s careless actions have deceived Cambodian people, including workers abroad, which led to the losses of people’s time, job, finance and health.”

The Cambodian embassy in Seoul has also issued a statement calling for calm after thousands of migrant Khmer workers abandoned their jobs in a panic and booked flights home.

“Many people believe him and don’t know what they are eating"

“This sudden return without permission from their companies is illegal and they face joblessness,” the embassy said.

Cambodia has experienced heavy flooding in recent months, which is normal for this time of the year when the annual monsoon delivers heavy rains.

“We can’t blame him if the Brahma told him about it, but this is not about Brahma. This is about Khem Veasna,” Cults and Religions Ministry spokesperson Seng Somony told VOD. “Many people believe him and don’t know what they are eating.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong South Korea’s 99-year-old archbishop keeps going strong
Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment Magsaysay awards Asians working for poor, environment
The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting The Vatican’s silence on China is disconcerting
Indian fishermen to continue protests against port Indian fishermen to continue protests against port
Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India Mob vandalizes Pieta statue, priest’s car in India
Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers Catholics want fair trial against brutal Indonesian soldiers
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Rome on Mission

Rome on Mission

Pope Francis’ reform of the Curia

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.