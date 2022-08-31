Cambodian doomsday cult under lockdown

Hun Sen says ‘self-declared reincarnation of Brahma’ seeking political advantage

People walk through floodwaters on the outskirts of Phnom Penh on Oct 17, 2020. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian security personnel have locked down more than 20,000 people who fled to a remote farm after predictions by a self-proclaimed Brahma (heavenly king) that catastrophic global floods would wreak havoc on a biblical scale.

Siem Reap governor Tea Seiha told local journalists the farm, near Mount Kulen in western Cambodia, was locked down from midnight On Aug 31 after followers of Khem Veasna, president of the League for Democracy Party (LDP), refused to leave.

Khem Veasna had prophesied doomsday floods would occur by Aug. 31 and his followers have said they now intend to remain until the end of September. However, Prime Minister Hun Sen has stepped in and accused the LDP leader of raising fears for political advantage.

Hun Sen said Khem Veasna was trying to goad the authorities into using force to break up what the prime minister described as a “rally” and have him arrested.

“Khem Veasna wants to convert his superstitious propaganda into politics. Do not use repressive force against their gathering, otherwise we will fall into the trap of Khem Veasna,” he said.

“[Kem] Veasna cursed me harshly on Facebook, but I’m not going to respond to him in anger. Instead, I’ll find a peaceful solution,” Hun Sen added.

“A black hole forming within his spine was telling him about a looming apocalypse”

The LDP boycotted commune elections in June after Khem Veasna declared himself a reincarnation of the Hindu god Brahma.

Last week, he began posting online doomsday predictions claiming only his farm would survive a pending apocalypse. According to a translation by Voice of Democracy (VOD), he wrote “a black hole forming within his spine was telling him about a looming apocalypse.”

And that strange signs appearing in the sky were “omens of an approaching flood that would swallow all of Earth — except for his farm in Siem Reap province.”

Thousands of people have inundated a local pagoda, set up tents and were listening to Khem Veasna preach through loudspeakers. Officials are also concerned about hygiene amid the pandemic, which persists in this country despite a much lower Covid-19 caseload.

The semi-official Fresh News service also said Khem “Veasna’s careless actions have deceived Cambodian people, including workers abroad, which led to the losses of people’s time, job, finance and health.”

The Cambodian embassy in Seoul has also issued a statement calling for calm after thousands of migrant Khmer workers abandoned their jobs in a panic and booked flights home.

“Many people believe him and don’t know what they are eating"

“This sudden return without permission from their companies is illegal and they face joblessness,” the embassy said.

Cambodia has experienced heavy flooding in recent months, which is normal for this time of the year when the annual monsoon delivers heavy rains.

“We can’t blame him if the Brahma told him about it, but this is not about Brahma. This is about Khem Veasna,” Cults and Religions Ministry spokesperson Seng Somony told VOD. “Many people believe him and don’t know what they are eating.”

