Cambodian doomsday cult ring-fenced by military

Followers of self-declared ‘heavenly god’ offered a free ride home

Tourists walking past the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province in this photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020. About 20,000 people have flocked to a mountain retreat nearby in Cambodia's remote west to escape a catastrophic global flood predicted by the leader of a local political party. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

About 20,000 people who fled to a remote farm to escape a prophesized global catastrophe have been ringed-fenced by military trucks and ambulances, and offered a way home amid orders from Prime Minister Hun Sen that no one is to be harmed.

“By doing this, no more people will gather, and those who are staying there should consider how long they can survive, how much food they have, whether they have access to bathrooms or not, and how the elderly people and young children are managing,” Hun Sen said.

The week-long ordeal began after Khem Veasna — a self-declared Brahma, or heavenly king, and president of the League for Democracy Party — claimed only his farm would escape global floods, which would occur by Aug. 31.

An extension to remain on the property until the end of September has been requested but local authorities dismissed Khem Veasna’s prophecies as a cheap political stunt and urged his followers to leave peacefully.

Khem Veasna had earlier taken to Facebook, calling Hun Sen a “blindly” man, adding people should not be afraid of the “blindly” man. He also said that officials held no influence over his congregation because of his godly powers.

“I am aware of the fact that none of them have any authority over us and that they are afraid to even touch our feet or hair because I am a Brahma. They would have already arrested me if I did not have godly power,” Veasna claimed.

“If Khem Veasna curses me, please don’t mind him"

Of those who did not believe his prophecies and pending apocalypse, he added, “they will perish with those blindly people.”

Khem Veasna’s claims circulated across the region and prompted many Khmer workers in neighboring countries to quit their jobs and head for his farmhouse near Mount Kulen in the western province of Siem Reap.

Provincial authorities say surrounding roads to the farm have been blocked, people are allowed to leave but not enter — and Khem Veasna has been warned that action could be taken if the gathering continues past this weekend.

“If Khem Veasna curses me, please don’t mind him,” Hun Sen said.

“I issued an order asking for maximum restraint and to let them know that what Khem Veasna is trying to do is provoke the government into using force against his group,” he said. “He’s already making a career move from faith to politics.”

Hun Sen has also apologized to the governments of South Korea, Japan and Thailand and asked them not to file complaints against workers who quit their jobs and “trusted the propaganda made by a political party leader, Khem Veasna.”

