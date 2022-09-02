News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday

Promises made after predicted global catastrophic floods fail to materialize

Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday

Tourists walking past the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province in this photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020. Organizers of the doomsday congregations at a farm near Mount Kulen in Siem Reap province have signed written statements promising to disperse 20,000 people who flocked to the site. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Six people who organized doomsday congregations led by politician and self-declared Brahma, Khem Veasna, at a farm near Mount Kulen have signed written statements promising to disperse by Monday, pro-government media reported.

The Khmer Times said the six who made the declarations were farm owner Ny Chanpinith, 39, Chin Thon, 42, Chhoeuy Bunthoeun, 40, Soung Kunthea, 42, Sam Lyma, 30, and Touch Puthsoryda, 31.

The declarations were signed after some 20,000 people gathered at the remote farm in Cambodia’s western province of Siem Reap after Khem Veasna claimed a global flood would occur by Aug. 31 and only his farm would be spared the apocalypse.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Prior to the signing, organizers had asked for a month’s extension.

Prime Minister Hun Sen had ordered the farm to be locked down and urged people to leave peacefully. It was then ring-fenced by military trucks and ambulances with no one allowed to enter but those inside were offered a free ride home.

He also said no one was to be harmed.

In Siem Reap, Tbeng commune chief Heab Tha said officials had gone to the farm with bullhorns and were encouraging people to leave and copies of the signed letter were being distributed among worshippers.

“Since the morning they have been leaving — not many, but they are still going,” he said. “If they don’t follow [what it says], the authorities will [take action] according to what they said and thumb printed in the letter,” he told Voice of Democracy.

Authorities dismissed the prophecies made by Khem Veasna, president of the League for Democracy Party, as a cheap political stunt and warned action could be taken if the congregation did not disperse over this weekend.

Khem Veasna earlier boasted that officials held no influence over his congregation because of his godly powers.

This included “a black hole forming within his spine  telling him about a looming apocalypse” and strange signs that were appearing in the sky, which were actually “omens of an approaching flood that would swallow all of Earth — except for his farm in Siem Reap province.”

Word of his prophecies spread across the region with Cambodian workers in foreign countries quitting their jobs and heading for home with thousands of people inundating a local pagoda and setting up tents near Mount Kulen where Khem Veasna preached through loudspeakers.

That also prompted Hun Sen to issue an apology to South Korea, Japan and Thailand, asking them not to file complaints against workers who quit their jobs by trusting "the propaganda made by a political party leader, Khem Veasna.”

Officials are also concerned about hygiene amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan Will ‘hafu’ ever be regarded whole in Japan
Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment Vietnam Christians told to focus on people, environment
Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday
South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations South Korea gets tough on disabled rights violations
Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to three years in jail
Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband Myanmar junta jails former British envoy, artist husband
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Bring the world closer to reconciliation pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Bring the world closer to reconciliation, pope tells WCC Assembly delegates

Francis, in message to 11th General Assembly of the World Council of Churches, describes the Church as the instrument and visible sign of unity to which God calls all people

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.