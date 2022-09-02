Cambodian doomsday cult pledges to disperse by Monday

Promises made after predicted global catastrophic floods fail to materialize

Tourists walking past the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap province in this photo taken on Oct. 12, 2020. Organizers of the doomsday congregations at a farm near Mount Kulen in Siem Reap province have signed written statements promising to disperse 20,000 people who flocked to the site. (Photo: AFP/ UCAN files)

Six people who organized doomsday congregations led by politician and self-declared Brahma, Khem Veasna, at a farm near Mount Kulen have signed written statements promising to disperse by Monday, pro-government media reported.

The Khmer Times said the six who made the declarations were farm owner Ny Chanpinith, 39, Chin Thon, 42, Chhoeuy Bunthoeun, 40, Soung Kunthea, 42, Sam Lyma, 30, and Touch Puthsoryda, 31.

The declarations were signed after some 20,000 people gathered at the remote farm in Cambodia’s western province of Siem Reap after Khem Veasna claimed a global flood would occur by Aug. 31 and only his farm would be spared the apocalypse.

Prior to the signing, organizers had asked for a month’s extension.

Prime Minister Hun Sen had ordered the farm to be locked down and urged people to leave peacefully. It was then ring-fenced by military trucks and ambulances with no one allowed to enter but those inside were offered a free ride home.

He also said no one was to be harmed.

In Siem Reap, Tbeng commune chief Heab Tha said officials had gone to the farm with bullhorns and were encouraging people to leave and copies of the signed letter were being distributed among worshippers.

“Since the morning they have been leaving — not many, but they are still going,” he said. “If they don’t follow [what it says], the authorities will [take action] according to what they said and thumb printed in the letter,” he told Voice of Democracy.

Authorities dismissed the prophecies made by Khem Veasna, president of the League for Democracy Party, as a cheap political stunt and warned action could be taken if the congregation did not disperse over this weekend.

Khem Veasna earlier boasted that officials held no influence over his congregation because of his godly powers.

This included “a black hole forming within his spine telling him about a looming apocalypse” and strange signs that were appearing in the sky, which were actually “omens of an approaching flood that would swallow all of Earth — except for his farm in Siem Reap province.”

Word of his prophecies spread across the region with Cambodian workers in foreign countries quitting their jobs and heading for home with thousands of people inundating a local pagoda and setting up tents near Mount Kulen where Khem Veasna preached through loudspeakers.

That also prompted Hun Sen to issue an apology to South Korea, Japan and Thailand, asking them not to file complaints against workers who quit their jobs by trusting "the propaganda made by a political party leader, Khem Veasna.”

Officials are also concerned about hygiene amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

