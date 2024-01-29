Cambodian doctor charged with human organ trafficking

Police say scammed victims were to be operated on in India

A Cambodian physician who ran a medical clinic in the capital has been charged by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court with trafficking human kidneys and organs and defrauding 18 victims out of about US$1 million.

The alleged victims were diagnosed with kidney disease, told they would need a transplant to be undertaken in India and billed for costs, but police intervened following complaints before the operations could take place.

The government-friendly Khmer Times reported Ngeth Samoun, the general director of the Metro RLV Polyclinic, who resides in Phnom Penh, was charged under Article 22 of the Law on the Management of Donation Transplantations of Cell Tissues and Human Organs.

He was accused of “illegal organ trafficking [kidney transplants]” and also charged with fraud under Articles 377 and 378 of the Criminal Code, according to a court record dated Jan. 25.

He faces between seven and 15 years behind bars if convicted and his arrest follows an investigation by Maj. Gen. Soem Phanom, the Chief of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Department, who followed up on the victims’ complaints lodged in October.

The report quoted Brig. Gen. Keo Thea, Deputy Chief of the Anti-Human Trafficking Department, as saying that organ donations and kidney transplant operations are permitted under Cambodian law but the trafficking of kidneys or organs is illegal and prohibited.

According to a police report, 18 victims were identified with kidney disease and were treated at the Metro RLV Polyclinic, which was ordered to close two weeks ago.

According to the victims, they had each already paid Ngeth Samoun about US$50,000 to cover the costs associated with travel to India for a kidney transplant. However, they had not traveled to India or undergone kidney transplants.

Cambodia remains one of the poorest countries in the region and has witnessed an unprecedented boom in human trafficking and scam compounds, which have been linked to organ harvesting over the last four years and blamed on organized crime syndicates.

The government insists it is cracking down on the scourge.

In September 2022, the Cambodian government Updated: September 09, 2022 09,transplants on the black market." target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.ucanews.com/news/cambodia-rejects-organ-harvesting-allegations/98714#:~:text=Updated: September 09, 2022 09,transplants on the black market.&source=gmail&ust=1706597312905000&usg=AOvVaw0jfJhfuBQE6JjKukL7R9Mc">rejected allegations initially made in Hong Kong and Taiwan that human traffickers had lured victims into this country for organ harvesting and the sale of body parts for transplants on the black market.

Videos, widely dismissed as fake, of organ harvesting were also circulated online.

A month later authorities in Taiwan arrested three people in connection with an organ harvesting ring that lured victims with false promises of highly-paid jobs in Cambodia but once here they were told regular health checks were mandatory and they were subjected to X-rays.

After X-ray, the victims — referred to as “piglets” — would have their organs such as kidneys removed “under the guise of an allegedly mandatory epidemic prevention” the Taiwan News reported. The organs were then sold.

