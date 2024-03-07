News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodian dissidents in court as CPP wins Senate polls

Human rights group sharply rebukes Cambodia’s 'one family state'
People protest against the government in Cambodia outside the venue for the Australia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Melbourne on March 4, 2024.

People protest against the government in Cambodia outside the venue for the Australia-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit in Melbourne on March 4, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter
Published: March 07, 2024 04:01 AM GMT
Updated: March 07, 2024 04:21 AM GMT

The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) has officially won 55 of the 58 seats contested at last month’s Senate election which was roundly criticized by human rights groups, and as opposition politicians and their supporters were again up before the courts.

Results announced by the National Election Committee also confirmed the Khmer Will Party won three seats while Funcinpec — once a political powerhouse in this country — and the National Power Party failed to win in any of the constituencies.

The overwhelming victory anchored the CPP and the family of former prime minister Hun Sen who handed power to his eldest son, Hun Manet, after his ruling party won almost absolute control of the National Assembly in the general election last year.

Control of both houses was made possible after the disqualification of the main opposition Candlelight Party (CP), prompting the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) to remark that the election “was yet another electoral charade”.

APHR board member and member of the Philippine National Assembly, Arlene Brosas, also noted that Hun Sen had been elected Senate president while his youngest son Hun Many, was recently named as a deputy prime minister.

“We urge the international community to open their eyes to the Hun family’s consolidation of power and take action to stop the continuing democratic decline in Cambodia,” she said in a statement. “We are deeply concerned that Cambodia will not only be a one-party state, but also a one-family state.”

"Peaceful political expression and dissent will continue to be treated as crimes"

As officials were finalizing the count, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced CP activist Loeu Makara to 18 months in prison for interfering with voters during the general election, commuted to eight months with the remainder of the term suspended.

The same court also upheld the three year sentence for CP vice-president Thach Setha who was jailed by the a lower court for allegedly inciting people to overthrow the government and inciting discrimination against CPP leaders.

Brosas said additional concerns included a CPP defamation suit filed against Soeng Senkaruna, deputy head of the Cambodian Human Rights and Development Association, and a denial by the courts to overturn a 27-year sentence being served by former opposition leader Kem Sokha.

“These incidents are just the latest signs that peaceful political expression and dissent will continue to be treated as crimes under the supposedly ‘new’ Cambodian government,” she said.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“We implore parliamentarians in democratic countries in Southeast Asia and across the world to strongly call out the Cambodian government to end all forms of political persecution,” Brosas said, while urging the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners.

Human rights groups say there are about 60 political prisoners being held in Cambodia, Kem Sokha, the Khmer Bible editor and lawyer Theary Seng and trade unionist Chhim Sithar among them.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jigen Sun of Daming (Handan), China
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Rolando J. Tria Tirona of Caceres, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Gervas Rozario of Rajshahi, Bangladesh
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Augustine Madathikunnel of Khandwa , India
Read More...
Latest News
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Bishop decrees alleged Marian apparitions 'not supernatural'
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope urges the prideful not to judge
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Pope to celebrate Holy Thursday Mass at a prison
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
Bulk carrier hit by missile from Yemen, three killed
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.