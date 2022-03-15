Cambodia

Cambodian court releases jailed NagaWorld casino strikers

Released workers appeal to striking colleagues to end their industrial action and return to work

A former employee of the NagaWorld casino prepares to release balloons to mark International Women's Day and to demand the release of jailed trade unionists in front of Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh Updated: March 15, 2022 06:35 AM GMT

Eight jailed casino workers have been released on bail by Phnom Penh Municipal Court after they submitted letters to the Labor Ministry appealing to striking workers to end their industrial action and return to work.

The eight also requested bail, asked for legal representation and promised not to protest in a way which would “affect public order and national security.”

Their release could mark a breakthrough in the three-month strike which resulted in up to 2,000 staff protesting almost daily outside the NagaWorld casino owned by Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong, who is worth more than US$6 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

Labor Minister Ith Sam Heng sent a delegation to visit the eight former employees who were charged earlier this year with incitement to cause serious social unrest in accordance with articles 494 and 495 of the penal code.

The semi-official Fresh News service said the eight wanted to “create an environment for legal resolution and negotiation between concerned parties” after bail was initially denied by the court last week.

About 2,000 workers had demanded their release in addition to the reinstatement of about 360 workers including union leaders and delegates, and better severance packages for those who were laid off last year. NagaWorld said the layoffs were necessary to cut costs due to the pandemic.

“The government’s persecution of union activists appears aimed at blunting the growing unity and strength of Cambodia’s union movement and their support for the NagaWorld strikers”

Authorities have deemed the strike “illegal” and Cambodian police have alleged the strikers are being funded by foreign and local NGOs after finding “several bank transactions made to the bank accounts of protest leader Chhim Sithar and entourages.”

The strikers have also won the support of unions in Cambodia and abroad with the United Nations and the United States offering their support, urging the government not to use rules introduced to combat Covid-19 as an excuse to crackdown on strikers.

That criticism prompted the release of about 150 workers, who were forcibly detained in quarantine centers after the government ordered Covid tests to be conducted among protesters.

Female workers complained they had been sexually harassed at the centers and analysts have warned the ongoing strike, in particular the arrests, was damaging NagWorld’s reputation.

“The government’s persecution of union activists appears aimed at blunting the growing unity and strength of Cambodia’s union movement and their support for the NagaWorld strikers,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has warned he “will do what it takes” to eliminate protests while hosting ASEAN as the rotating chair in 2022.

Claims of offshore funding for political purposes have been a constant source of irritation for the government in recent years.

The government has also claimed that opposition politicians in exile, backed by foreign money, were attempting to topple the government.

