Cambodian court launches another mass trial

Opposition figures, including Mu Sochua, are charged with second plot to overthrow govt

Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) deputy leader Mu Sochua (L) addresses supporters during a rally outside the court of appeal in Phnom Penh on Sept 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

Senior Cambodian opposition figure, Mu Sochua, has been charged by a Phnom Penh court for leading a plot to overthrow the government, after a failed attempt to return home and answer a wide range of previous charges.

She was among 34 people from the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged, Phnom Penh court officials said on Aug 23.

Eight of them — Mu Sochua, Sam Rainsy, Ho Vann, Eng Chhai Eang, Ou Chanrith, Long Ry, Men Sothavarin and Nuth Romduol — live abroad.

Defense lawyer Sam Sokong said the charges were related to Mu Sochua, a former CNRP vice president, and CNRP attempts to return which were thwarted by the Cambodian government after it cancelled their passports and refused to issue visas for passports held under dual citizenship.

Their trial is expected to begin on Sept 15.

Cambodia has conducted a series of mass trials in recent years, charging former CNRP politicians and activists with treason and incitement, since the opposition party was outlawed in late 2017.

"Plans were hatched to return to Cambodia to overthrow the legitimate government"

Many have been jailed or sentenced in absentia.

Most charges were related to a bid by former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, to return and stage a popular rebellion in November 2019.

With regard to the latest charges, the government-friendly Khmer Times reported that, “the conspiracy case took place in 2020 and, it is alleged, plans were hatched to return to Cambodia to overthrow the legitimate government in 2021.”

In March, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced 21 opposition members, including Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua, to 10 years in prison in absentia after they were found guilty of trying to overthrow the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Mu Sochau described the trial as being held “in a kangaroo court.”

And in another case conducted last year, nine CNRP members, which again included Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua, were sentenced to between 20 to 25 years for allegedly attempting a “coup d’etat.”

"If you dare to fight against me, I will not stay calm"

Human rights groups slammed the verdicts as politically motivated. The dissolution of the CNRP also enabled the CPP to win all 125 seats contested at national elections in 2018.

In a separate report, Hun Sen warned on Aug 23 that he would fight “ill-intended” groups who have accused him and his family of conducting “illegal cases nationwide.” This included recent reports of land-grabbing.

“If you treat me as your enemy, I have no choice but to fight back. I never treat you as my enemy, but if you dare to fight against me, I will not stay calm. You should know me clearly,” he told a graduation ceremony at the Asia Euro University.

Latest News