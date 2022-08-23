News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian court launches another mass trial

Opposition figures, including Mu Sochua, are charged with second plot to overthrow govt

Cambodian court, Phnom Penh, Cambodian National Rescue Party, CNRP

Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) deputy leader Mu Sochua (L) addresses supporters during a rally outside the court of appeal in Phnom Penh on Sept 26, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 23, 2022 06:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 23, 2022 06:57 AM GMT

Senior Cambodian opposition figure, Mu Sochua, has been charged by a Phnom Penh court for leading a plot to overthrow the government, after a failed attempt to return home and answer a wide range of previous charges.

She was among 34 people from the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) charged, Phnom Penh court officials said on Aug 23.

Eight of them — Mu Sochua, Sam Rainsy, Ho Vann, Eng Chhai Eang, Ou Chanrith, Long Ry, Men Sothavarin and Nuth Romduol — live abroad.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

Defense lawyer Sam Sokong said the charges were related to Mu Sochua, a former CNRP vice president, and CNRP attempts to return which were thwarted by the Cambodian government after it cancelled their passports and refused to issue visas for passports held under dual citizenship.

Their trial is expected to begin on Sept 15.

Cambodia has conducted a series of mass trials in recent years, charging former CNRP politicians and activists with treason and incitement, since the opposition party was outlawed in late 2017.

"Plans were hatched to return to Cambodia to overthrow the legitimate government"

Many have been jailed or sentenced in absentia.

Most charges were related to a bid by former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy, who lives in France, to return and stage a popular rebellion in November 2019.

With regard to the latest charges, the government-friendly Khmer Times reported that, “the conspiracy case took place in 2020 and, it is alleged, plans were hatched to return to Cambodia to overthrow the legitimate government in 2021.”

In March, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court sentenced 21 opposition members, including Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua, to 10 years in prison in absentia after they were found guilty of trying to overthrow the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Mu Sochau described the trial as being held “in a kangaroo court.”

And in another case conducted last year, nine CNRP members, which again included Sam Rainsy and Mu Sochua, were sentenced to between 20 to 25 years for allegedly attempting a “coup d’etat.”

"If you dare to fight against me, I will not stay calm"

Human rights groups slammed the verdicts as politically motivated. The dissolution of the CNRP also enabled the CPP to win all 125 seats contested at national elections in 2018.

In a separate report, Hun Sen warned on Aug 23 that he would fight “ill-intended” groups who have accused him and his family of conducting “illegal cases nationwide.” This included recent reports of land-grabbing.

“If you treat me as your enemy, I have no choice but to fight back. I never treat you as my enemy, but if you dare to fight against me, I will not stay calm. You should know me clearly,” he told a graduation ceremony at the Asia Euro University.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian PM’s home state is ‘peaceful’ yet ‘disturbed’ Indian PM’s home state is ‘peaceful’ yet ‘disturbed’
Pakistani Christian youth take first step to overcome bias Pakistani Christian youth take first step to overcome bias
Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam nab suspected traffickers Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam nab suspected traffickers
Concerns over Sri Lanka's use of anti-terror law Concerns over Sri Lanka's use of anti-terror law
Thousands flee as Typhoon Ma-on lashes Philippines Thousands flee as Typhoon Ma-on lashes Philippines
Indian bishop quits to become a hermit Indian bishop quits to become a hermit
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Losing certainty keeping faith

Losing certainty, keeping faith

Doubtless some of the current beliefs, self-evident truths and values we espouse today will be seen as risible in 100 years

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.