X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Australian politician, tried in absentia, is acquitted of incitement for demanding the release of a trade unionist

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: October 26, 2021 09:45 AM GMT

Updated: October 26, 2021 09:53 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
5

With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal

Oct 25, 2021
6

Pope plans to visit Timor-Leste, Papua New Guinea

Oct 25, 2021
7

Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh

Oct 25, 2021
8

Robredo supporters ride pink caravans in Philippines

Oct 25, 2021
9

Pope Francis expresses solidarity with Sri Lankan Church

Oct 25, 2021
10

Bangladeshi Catholic youth urged to embrace pluralism

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Prisoners including leaders of the Cambodian Confederation of Unions standing trial for alleged incitement arrive in a truck at Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 15. (Photo: AFP)

A Cambodian court has sentenced 14 youth activists and former supporters of a banned opposition political party to between 20 months and two years in jail after finding them guilty of incitement for calling for a jailed trade unionist to be freed.

However, Phnom Penh Municipal Court acquitted retired Australian politician Hong Lim, who was tried in absentia, from the Victorian Legislative Assembly on the same charges.

Hong Lim said from his home in Melbourne that he was relieved with the not-guilty verdict but added: “I don’t know how the others, all young people, will cope. They will be released next month but they have been in jail for more than a year.”

He was banned from entering Cambodia in 2016 after criticizing Prime Minister Hun Sen following the murder of Kem Ley, a close friend and prominent broadcaster who was shot dead at a Phnom Penh petrol station while drinking coffee.

A court charge sheet showed four activists from the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) — Seng Meng Bunrong, Ho Vann, Ou Chanrith and Kong Saphea — were also charged in absentia and sentenced to two years behind bars and fined US$1,000.

The remaining 10, all living in Cambodia, were jailed for 20 months but will be released on a two-year probation period and fined $1,000 with sentence reductions for time already served.

Rong Chhun, also a prominent human rights activist, served on the CNRP national election committee, which was dissolved by the courts in 2017

“A thousand dollars is a lot of money for these people,” Hong Lim said.

A report from Voice of Democracy said the 10 were also banned from contacting CNRP officials who instigated protests in August last year and would have to report to the prosecutor if they changed their address, job or wanted to go abroad.

The latest charges were laid in August last year after protests demanding the release of Rong Chhun, president of the independent Cambodian Confederation of Unions, who was detained after he made sensitive comments in regards to this country’s border with Vietnam. Two months ago he was jailed for two years.

Rong Chhun, also a prominent human rights activist, served on the CNRP national election committee, which was dissolved by the courts in 2017.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) then won every seat contested at general elections in 2018 when Cambodia emerged as a one-party state for the first time since UN-backed elections in 1993.

Many CNRP activists then fled abroad. However, the crackdown widened further this year after CNRP leader-in-exile Sam Rainsy threatened to return to Cambodia and stage a popular uprising aimed at ousting Hun Sen. At least another 100 people have been detained.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu
Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu
As Thai protests fade, hardcore youths battle on
As Thai protests fade, hardcore youths battle on
ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after junta snubbed
ASEAN summit begins without Myanmar after junta snubbed
Desperate Myanmar migrants flee to Thailand
Desperate Myanmar migrants flee to Thailand
Support Us

Latest News

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests
Oct 26, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Filipino priests see red over seaside trip
Oct 26, 2021
Hindu group in India insists on idol worship at Catholic school
Oct 26, 2021
Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu
Oct 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021
Speaking as a member of the Globule Family ...
Oct 26, 2021
Thailand needs more courageous media
Oct 26, 2021
Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?
Oct 25, 2021
Letter from Rome: Red hats or little white lies?
Oct 25, 2021

Features

Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
The soaring cost of justice for minorities in Pakistan
Oct 25, 2021
With pomp and a rare protest, Cambodia remembers peace deal
Oct 25, 2021
Vietnam Catholics pray for those claimed by Covid-19
Oct 22, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation

Chaldeans in Iraq to set up museum with manuscripts saved during IS occupation
Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit

Catholic groups outline priorities ahead of Glasgow COP26 climate change summit
Archbishop of Paris leads pilgrimage to Medjugorje

Archbishop of Paris leads pilgrimage to Medjugorje
Congolese priest is elected firstever African head of the Spiritans

Congolese priest is elected first-ever African head of the Spiritans
Relapse

Relapse
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.