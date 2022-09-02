News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Cambodia

Cambodian court bars release of Khmer Bible editor

Lawyers for Theary Seng have sought her freedom while her appeal against a 6-year prison term is heard

Cambodian-American human rights advocate Theary Seng, dressed as Lady Liberty, shouts slogans in front of Phnom Penh municipal court on June 14, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: September 02, 2022 08:39 AM GMT

Updated: September 02, 2022 08:56 AM GMT

A Cambodian appeal court has refused a request for the release of prominent Christian activist Theary Seng who was jailed for six years in June for plotting to overthrow Prime Minister Hun Sen and his government.

Lawyers sought her release while an appeal to overturn the conviction was heard but Judge Yun Narong declined the request saying, “the court decides not to allow the defendant Seng Theary to be freed” because correct legal procedures had been followed.

Her imprisonment has outraged human rights groups and she was not in court after being moved from Phnom Penh’s notorious Prey Sar prison to another prison in Preah Vihear in the remote north. Friends and relatives have told UCA News she is fit and well.

Theary Seng, an American-Cambodian lawyer and an editor of the Khmer-language Bible, was jailed along with 139 supporters, tried in two batches of 42 and 97, from the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) in a crackdown on dissent.

The crackdown was sparked after a failed bid by the former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia in late 2019 when he threatened to stage a popular rebellion. That bid was thwarted after airlines refused to let him board a flight for Phnom Penh.

The CNRP had been dissolved by the courts two years earlier, enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat in the National Assembly at elections in 2018.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be"

Last week, the UN’s special rapporteur, Vitit Muntarbhorn, called for the release of all political prisoners being held in Cambodia and an end to the prosecution of opposition politicians and human rights defenders.

“Since 2017 when the main opposition party [CNRP] was disbanded unjustly by judicial order, the country has been under single-party rule, with all seats of the National Assembly in the hands of that monopoly,” he told a press conference.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be, leading to political and other distortions undermining the call for a pluralistic democracy,” Muntarbhorn said.

Theary Seng had asked to be present at Thursday’s hearing.

Chak Sokpheap, executive director of the Cambodian Centre for Human Rights, told CamboJA News that she was not surprised Theary Seng was not released.

“Seng Theary is a political and human rights activist who has been convicted as part of the mass trials led by the Royal Government of Cambodia to stifle political opposition,” she said.

“The RGC must stop viewing activists and human rights defenders as political dissidents or threats to be neutralized and release all those arbitrarily arrested and wrongfully convicted for exercising their rights and freedoms, as is the case of Theary Seng,” she said.

