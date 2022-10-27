Cambodian Church 'emerging from Khmer Rouge oppression'

Government appreciates Catholics’ humanitarian activities to help the poor

Apostolic Prefect Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzález of Battambang. (Photo supplied)

The Church in Cambodia is emerging from the dark period of Khmer Rouge tyranny as it now enjoys religious freedom and collaborates with the government, one of its three bishops says.

“We are in golden times at this moment. The government is helping us. We have the freedom to work and also enjoy the freedom of belief. We face no problems from the government,” said Bishop Enrique Figaredo Alvargonzalez, apostolic prefect of Battambang.

The prelate, known as the “Bishop of the Wheelchairs” because of his work as a Jesuit volunteer for handicapped people, was speaking to UCA News while attending the Oct 12-30 Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC) general conference in Bangkok.

“I must say the Church in Cambodia is emerging from its dark times,” he said noting that they are in a better situation than Christians in neighboring countries. “We have no big conflicts, we are at peace.”

"They appreciate that we are engaged"

He said the Cambodian government acknowledges the presence of the Church and appreciates its humanitarian activities for the poor.

“The government not only accepts us, but they also appreciate our presence because we address the needs of the poor, they appreciate that we are engaged, and we are not like NGOs that create problems. We really engage with the people,” he said.

The government also collaborates with the Catholic Church in caring for the sick. With the help of Caritas, the Church’s social service organization runs two hospitals — an eye hospital and a mental health hospital.

“We have Dr. Bhoomi Kumar from India. He has been in Cambodia for more than 30 years. He is the leader of this group for mental health,” he said.

Takeo Eye Hospital belongs to the government, but Caritas is a partner. The Maryknoll Fathers initiated it with an aim of alleviating poverty by reducing avoidable visual impairment.

“It is the best hospital for eye treatment in Cambodia,” he said.

"“Something good has come out of Covid"

The Cambodian Church began to emerge only in the 1990s after the Khmer Rouge's communist regime (1975-79) nearly destroyed the tiny Catholic community.

Cambodia is home to only 35,000 Catholics, just 0.2 percent of the population of 17 million. There are no dioceses, but three ecclesiastical jurisdictions — one apostolic vicariate and two apostolic prefectures.

The hierarchy established in the 1990s is engaged in rebuilding the communities.

The pandemic has created an opportunity for the Church to explore new activities, Bishop Figaredo said.

“Something good has come out of Covid: we were put in touch with the people. It allowed us to quietly reach out to the people, and to the poor. We were there during the Covid outbreak helping people, so the people know us, and the government knows us,” he said.

The Church is also working to increase local vocations to the priesthood and religious life.

"The local Church is growing and becoming able to take care of itself"

The new apostolic prefect of Kampong-Cham, one of the two apostolic prefectures, is Father Pierre Suon Hangly. He was installed on Oct. 1. The three ecclesiastical jurisdictions together have only nine Cambodian priests. They also have three new deacons.

“These are the first local vocations after the war and therefore very important and historical too. It shows that the local Church is growing and becoming able to take care of itself,” Bishop Figerado said.

Adding that Catholics in the country are not much into politics, the prelate pointed out that the leaders from the community are limited to the local level and as mayors in rural areas.

Bishop Figerado said Cambodia enjoys peace. The government has put up slogans everywhere that say: “Thank you, peace.”

“They are right. We have many injustices and many problems. But ‘thank you, peace,’ we can run things”

“I think we have a great future. Well, we have a great present already,” Bishop Figerado said.

