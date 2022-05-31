News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Cambodia

Cambodian Catholics urged to emulate French missionary

Pope Francis beatified Pauline-Marie Jaricot on May 22, some 160 years after her death

Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, administers the Sacrament of Confirmation in St. Joseph Parish in eastern Cambodia on May 22

Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh, administers the Sacrament of Confirmation in St. Joseph Parish in eastern Cambodia on May 22. (Photo: Ngeth Sothirith)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 31, 2022 05:10 AM GMT

Updated: June 01, 2022 05:32 AM GMT

A French missionary bishop in Cambodia has urged local Catholics to follow the example of Pauline-Marie Jaricot, a 19th-century French lay missionary who set up a foundation to support foreign missions.

“Pauline was born in a rich family, but she was strong in her faith and served God and the Church throughout her life,” said Bishop Olivier Schmitthaeusler, apostolic vicar of Phnom Penh.

Bishop Schmitthaeusler, a member of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP), made the call during a Mass to administer the Sacrament of Confirmation to 48 Cambodian children at Ba-Sac pastoral center in St. Joseph Parish of Kandal province in eastern Cambodia on May 22.

Hundreds of Catholics, mostly parents, family members and relatives, attended the liturgy.

On the same day, Pope Francis declared Jaricot (1799-1862) as a new blessed on her path to sainthood.

The Catholic Church has a three-stage canonization process when the pope confers titles — venerable, blessed and saint — to deceased persons for their heroic virtues and acts during their lifetime in recognition of miracles attributed to them. A miracle is not required for the beatification of a martyr, but one is required before canonization.

"The important thing is that we have received the Holy Spirit who leads us through prayer, so we know that God is present in our lives. It leads us to love one another"

Bishop Schmitthaeusler reminded local Catholics that Jaricot was only 18 when she founded a women's association to take care of the sick, poor and abandoned to show the world “Jesus’ heart is love for all people.”

She spearheaded the Association of Living Rosary at the age of 23, the prelate said, to pray the rosary and donate money to support the need of foreign missionaries who were persecuted for their efforts in evangelization. “This movement is still active in France and other countries in the world,” he said.

Jaricot set up a garment factory where Catholic workers were allowed to pray and listen to the Word of God as they couldn’t go to church, the prelate said.

“Pauline did not want to be famous because she knew that God knows everything. The important thing is that we have received the Holy Spirit who leads us through prayer, so we know that God is present in our lives. It leads us to love one another,” Bishop Schmitthaeusler said.

Yong Troeung, a local Catholic, said the Sacrament of Confirmation showed the local Catholic community was “growing in faith.”

“The Holy Spirit blesses the children to have great gifts in their lives so that they can mature in faith, become models for others and serve Christ by serving people,” Yong said.

Christians make up less than one percent of Cambodia’s estimated 17 million people. About 20,000 Catholics in Cambodia are spread in three church jurisdictions — the apostolic vicariate of Phnom Penh and the apostolic prefectures of Battambang and Kampong-Cham.

In 1816, Jaricot took a vow of perpetual virginity and established a spiritual association with women working in her father’s factories to pray to the Sacred Heart of Jesus

Pauline-Marie Jaricot, was born on July 22, 1799, in a wealthy family in Lyon, France. 

She had a happy and affluent childhood and took pride in her beauty, expensive jewels and clothes as well as her family’s high esteem in society. The abundance of wealth had made her arrogant and boastful. Her life drastically changed after she had an accident from a serious fall from a stool that caused her immense physical and mental suffering, according to the Pontifical Mission Societies.

During her illness, she lost one of her brothers and her mother, which plunger her into a deep depression. At 17, she was impressed by a sermon on vanity and decided to abandon all earthly wealth to sacrifice her life for the service of God.                                  

In 1816, Jaricot took a vow of perpetual virginity and established a spiritual association with women working in her father’s factories to pray to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

She later joined the Third Order of St. Dominic, an international lay Catholic religious order associated with the Dominican congregation.

In 1822, she founded a social missionary network to collect donations from her father’s employees. It later came to be known as the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, which is today one of the world’s largest Catholic missionary support associations.

The society has a global network and has a close relationship with the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, formerly known as Propaganda Fide.  

Jaricot died on Jan. 9, 1862.

Catholic bishops in Italy say their investigation of clergy sex abuse will be independent, but its scope will be limited and based solely on the Church's archives

