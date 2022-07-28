News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
Cambodia

Cambodian assembly approves charter changes

Civil society groups say amendments are designed to secure power for Hun Sen’s family and cronies

Cambodian assembly approves charter changes

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is being accused of pushing constitutional changes that will enable him to hand power to his eldest son. (Photo: AFP/UCAN file)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 28, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2022 06:36 AM GMT

Cambodia’s National Assembly has approved a draft on constitutional amendments which civil society and human rights groups say will entrench the power of Prime Minister Hun Sen, and enable him to hand power to his eldest son.

Some 105 members attended the plenary session and unanimously voted in favor of draft constitutional amendments. There are 125 seats in the National Assembly; all are controlled by Hun Sen’s long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP).

Parties that contested the recent commune elections — including the Candlelight Party, the Grassroots Democratic Party, the Cambodian Reform Party and the Khmer Will Party — have petitioned the assembly, calling on members to reject the proposed amendments.

They say the changes will limit the National Assembly’s power and reduce the influence of minority political voices. The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR) have also described the changes as a “death sentence for democracy” in Cambodia.

"Many of them are designed to cement the power of Hun Sen and his cronies"

In a statement, APHR said the move would pave the way for Hun Sen to transfer power to Hun Manet.

Hun Sen has signaled he will stand down after next year’s general election and has nominated his son as heir apparent, a move endorsed by the CPP.

“The government claims that the intention of the changes is to ensure a functioning government, but many of them are designed to cement the power of Hun Sen and his cronies by giving more power to the executive branch of government,” APHR spokesman and former Thai foreign minister Kasit Piromya said.

The amendments include eight articles.

Currently, the National Assembly must elect a prime minister from the party that wins the election but changes to Article 119 means the party with the most seats in the National Assembly can propose to the King who he can appoint as prime minister to form the government.

APHR said this is the most worrying aspect of the amendments because it would remove debate in parliament on the qualifications of the candidate.

"This move would be just the latest example of Hun Sen trampling on democratic processes"

Other changes include giving the prime minister the prerogative to appoint an interim prime minister, or increasing, from 30 to 42, the number of members of parliament that can bring a no-confidence vote on the prime minister or members of the cabinet.

“As Cambodia moves towards a general election next year, it is clear that, with these changes, Hun Sen wants to make sure his party will remain in control by putting as many obstacles as possible to the opposition,” Piromya said.

“If confirmed, this move would be just the latest example of Hun Sen trampling on democratic processes and the rights of millions of Cambodians just so he can further enrich his family and others who have benefited from the corruption that has become rampant under his rule.”

Thach Setha, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, recently told CamboJA News that this was not the right time to propose or pass such crucial amendments.

“These amendments do not serve the interests of the people and the country as a whole, it is only for [CPP] power,” he said.

“The government must consider the restoration of democracy, which is what the people need and the concern of the international community.”

