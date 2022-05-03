News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy

Cambodian PM Hun Sen calls on junta chief to allow envoy to meet deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi

Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy

Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi takes part in the Martyrs' Day ceremony in Yangon in July 2019. The civilian leader was deposed in a military coup in February 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 03, 2022 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: May 03, 2022 09:10 AM GMT

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on Myanmar’s junta chief to allow ASEAN’s special envoy to meet with all parties including deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The call came during a phone call between Hun Sen and junta chief General Min Aung Hlaing on May 2 in which Hun Sen raised the issues of taking steps to implement a five-point consensus, humanitarian aid in conflict areas and maintaining law and order.

“He re-emphasized the importance of access for the special envoy to meet all parties concerned, including Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint, for creating a conducive environment to start an inclusive political dialogue,” Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry said in a May 2 statement.

It said Cambodia sought further cooperation in facilitating the second visit to Myanmar by the regional bloc's special envoy, possibly at the end of May.

Hun Sen also called for the release of all political prisoners, including Australian professor Sean Turnell, former economic policy adviser to ousted state counselor Suu Kyi.

The junta-controlled media did not mention the request for a meeting with Suu Kyi and instead focused on terrorist acts allegedly committed by the people’s defense forces.

The Nobel laureate has already been sentenced to an 11-year jail term after being convicted of possessing walkie-talkies, violating Covid-19 restrictions, sedition and another graft charge

The move by Cambodia, currently the chair of 10-member ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), came as it faces pressure from rights groups to revamp its approach to the brutal military junta as there has been no progress on the peace plan one year after the five-point consensus agreed at the Jakarta summit in April 2021.

Cambodia’s calls also come some days away from the US-ASEAN summit that US President Joe Biden will host on May 12-13 where the Myanmar crisis is likely to be high on the agenda.

The first visit to Myanmar by the AEAN special envoy in March was met with protests from anti-junta and rights groups as they have little faith in the regional bloc’s ability to find a solution to the political crisis in Myanmar.

The envoy met with the military chief and other junta officials but he didn’t meet with deposed leader Suu Kyi.

On May 2, the former state counselor was charged in a new bribery case after being accused of taking US$550,000 in bribes from a construction magnate.

The Nobel laureate has already been sentenced to an 11-year jail term after being convicted of possessing walkie-talkies, violating Covid-19 restrictions, sedition and another graft charge.

Backed by the United Nations, the United States and the European Union, ASEAN has been leading diplomatic efforts to tackle Myanmar’s political crisis, but its response has been ineffective in pressuring the military regime.

Over 1,800 people, including at least 130 children, have been killed and more than 13,000 detained since last February’s coup ousted the civilian government elected in the November 2020 election.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Japan was no less fascistic than the Third Reich Japan was no less fascistic than the Third Reich
Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy Cambodia urges Myanmar to help ASEAN special envoy
Duterte vows clean, honest polls in Philippines Duterte vows clean, honest polls in Philippines
Indian parish hosts interfaith iftar for peace and fraternity Indian parish hosts interfaith iftar for peace and fraternity
China's first native female religious order marks 150 years China's first native female religious order marks 150 years
Nigerian archbishop becomes new nuncio to Czech Republic Nigerian archbishop becomes new nuncio to Czech Republic
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Clashes break out in front of French church during May Day Parade

Clashes break out in front of French church during May Day Parade

Left-wing militants connected to the antifa movement and right-wing Catholics attending a Tridentine Mass clash in Angers during annual May 1st pro-workers rally.

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.