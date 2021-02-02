X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Rong Chhun's arrest highlights the rapid deterioration of human rights in Cambodia, says CIVICUS

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Updated: February 02, 2021 09:00 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Mob attacks Pakistani Christian in hospital over blasphemy claim

Jan 30, 2021
2

Pakistani Muslims condemn attack on Christian nurse

Jan 31, 2021
3

Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight

Feb 1, 2021
4

Hindu fanatics attack Christian pastor in southern India

Feb 2, 2021
5

Myanmar military condemned after staging coup

Feb 1, 2021
6

India's wealth gap widened during pandemic: Oxfam report

Feb 1, 2021
7

The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless

Feb 1, 2021
8

Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste

Feb 2, 2021
9

Australia to fund Covid vaccines for 1.5m Cambodians

Feb 1, 2021
10

Protect Indonesian society, largest Muslim group told

Feb 1, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader

Rong Chhun is charged with incitement for allegedly spreading fake news. (Photo: YouTube)

Civil society groups are calling on Cambodian authorities to drop “politically motivated charges” brought against trade union leader Rong Chhun ahead of his next court appearance on Feb. 3.

“The international community must stand by these activists and call on the Cambodian authorities to halt their systematic campaign of weaponizing the courts to silence critical voices,” said Josef Benedict, a researcher with CIVICUS, the World Alliance for Citizen Participation.

Chhun was charged with incitement under Article 495 of Cambodia’s Penal Code for allegedly spreading fake news after telling Radio Free Asia that Vietnamese soldiers had placed border posts 500 meters into Cambodian territory and expelled villagers from their land.

As president of the independent Cambodian Confederation of Unions and a member of the Cambodia Watchdog Council, he has been a vocal rights defender and has raised concerns about the plight of farmers and workers’ rights.

He was released on bail on Jan. 20 when his trial got underway. He was arrested on July 31 last year after 30 police officers entered his home.

Catholicism in China

Catholicism in 21st Century China

Read the Catholicism in China Essays
Get it Now

“Rong Chhun’s arrest last year sparked a chilling wave of arrests in an escalation of attempts by the authorities to intimidate activists and silence all forms of dissent,” Benedict said, adding this had highlighted “the rapid deterioration of human rights in Cambodia.”

Authorities made waves of arrests throughout 2020 after opposition leader in exile Sam Rainsy attempted to return to Cambodia in late 2019 saying he would lead a popular uprising and unseat Prime Minister Hun Sen.

That attempt failed and a crackdown focusing on supporters of the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party followed (CNRP) followed, but others were also caught up in the dragnet, including trade unionists, journalists, bloggers, environmentalists and even rappers.

Most have been charged with incitement, others with additional charges like treason, which carries a prison term of up to 12 years.

Rapper Kea Sokun was arrested in Siem Reap on Sept. 10 and charged with incitement under Articles 494 and 495 of the Cambodian Criminal Code.

Related News

He is understood to have been targeted as the result of a song he released in April called Dey Khmer or Khmer Land, which is about the politically sensitive topic of the Cambodian-Vietnamese border.

“Research undertaken by the CIVICUS Monitor shows that laws are routinely misused in Cambodia to restrict civic freedoms, undermine civil society and criminalize individuals’ exercise of their right to freedom of expression,” Benedict said.

“Human rights defenders, civil society activists and journalists are often subject to judicial harassment and legal action.”

Other groups, including the International Labor Organization and Human Rights Watch, have joined a chorus of civil rights groups calling on the government to release those arrested.

“The authorities must also cease all forms of judicial harassment against them and release all those detained immediately,” Benedict added.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Philippine Catholic schools condemn 'false' rebel claims
Philippine Catholic schools condemn 'false' rebel claims
Papuan group suspected of shooting Catholic layman
Papuan group suspected of shooting Catholic layman
Indonesia vows to purge civil service of extremists
Indonesia vows to purge civil service of extremists
Police clash with protesters at Myanmar embassy in Thai capital
Police clash with protesters at Myanmar embassy in Thai capital
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Philippine Catholic schools condemn 'false' rebel claims
Feb 2, 2021
Cambodia urged to drop charges against union leader
Feb 2, 2021
Papuan group suspected of shooting Catholic layman
Feb 2, 2021
First Camillian house inaugurated in Pakistan
Feb 2, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Myanmar's internal conflicts may heat up unless military gets smart
Feb 2, 2021
Pedophile former priest evades justice in Timor-Leste
Feb 2, 2021
The Vatican alone cannot house all Rome's homeless
Feb 1, 2021
Letter from Rome: An invitation hard to refuse
Feb 1, 2021
New nuclear treaty underlines Vatican's concern for poor
Jan 31, 2021

Features

Christian youth who plotted Singapore mosque attacks gets counseling
Feb 2, 2021
Elderly US nuns hit by Covid-19 wait for vaccines
Feb 2, 2021
Imprisoned for protesting: the missing students of Pakistan
Feb 1, 2021
Journalists murdered with impunity in Sri Lanka
Feb 1, 2021
Hong Kong's democracy champion won't give up the fight
Feb 1, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight antiSemitism

Catholics in France urged to up efforts to fight anti-Semitism
Bishops express horror over Portugals new euthanasia law

Bishops express horror over Portugal’s new euthanasia law
The Churchs difficult mediation role in Cameroons Anglophone crisis

The Church’s difficult mediation role in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis
Traditionalists its time to choose

Traditionalists, it’s time to choose

Popes February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence

Pope's February prayer intention is for women who are victims of violence
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 2 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr

Readings of the Day: Memorial of St. Blaise, Bishop and Martyr
Lord, help me to learn from You.

Lord, help me to learn from You.
Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19

Jesus, shield us from the pandemic Covid 19
St. Blaise

St. Blaise

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.