X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture

Asian embassies have warned citizens about human trafficking and forced work in the country, say rights groups

Cambodia told to address forced labor, slavery and torture

A couple transport vegetables on a motorcycle in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter

Updated: March 10, 2022 10:21 AM GMT

Civil society groups have told the Cambodian government to address the crisis of “forced labor, slavery and torture” after at least five Asian embassies warned its citizens against “such situations” in the country.

Reports indicated that thousands of people, mostly foreign nationals, had been kidnapped, sold, trafficked or tricked into accepting jobs in Cambodia only to find themselves detained in large compounds and forced to work, the groups said in a statement.

That work included online scam operations targeting foreign nationals outside the country, primarily based in the southern port town of Sihanoukville. Similar abuses had been reported in Phnom Penh, Pursat, Koh Kong and other provinces.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Workers who escape report having faced physical and mental threats and violence at the hands of their captors,” the groups said, adding that the embassies of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan and China had issued warnings about the situation.

“The continued existence of these operations is a tragedy, and we are horrified that Cambodia is being used as a base for such inhumanity. All relevant actors must immediately guarantee that no one is subject to slavery or torture within Cambodia,” their statement said.

Signatories comprised 35 groups including Adhoc, the Cambodian Center for Human Rights, Licadho, International Justice Mission and Transparency International.

“When images of crimes happening in Cambodia are spread around the world, people would wonder why Cambodia is so bad. Therefore, the problem must be solved before the elections”

The statement was issued one day after Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sar Kheng warned criminals he would put an end to crimes taking place in Sihanoukville before the mid-year commune elections.

“When images of crimes happening in Cambodia are spread around the world, people would wonder why Cambodia is so bad. Therefore, the problem must be solved before the elections,” he was quoted by the government-friendly Khmer Times as saying.

Sar Kheng has also rejected a Chinese request for extra powers in arresting its own nationals involved in criminal activity.

“The above proposal of the Chinese side is not acceptable. On the other hand, such a proposal is also related to the sovereignty of Cambodia,” he said. “If we give this sovereignty to China, it will also be given to other countries that have offices in Cambodia. There are quite a few countries.”

For decades Sihanoukville has held a notorious reputation as a haven for criminals who can operate with impunity. But the problems have escalated since the mid-2010s when Chinese investors began spending billions of dollars transforming the port city into a metropolis built on gambling.

The group of 35 said Cambodian authorities had responded to some individual complaints but added “this crisis cannot be resolved on a case-by-case basis.”

They called for a coordinated mass response between the Cambodian and foreign governments and international organizations including the United Nations.

“The government should fully investigate and abolish all compounds linked with illegal gambling and fraud operations and associated forced labor, slavery or torture,” they said. “The state should also investigate alleged complicity between some government authorities and the criminal enterprises."

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian Dalit woman makes history Indian Dalit woman makes history
Rights body calls for reform of Sri Lankan abortion law Rights body calls for reform of Sri Lankan abortion law
South Korea's new president faces host of challenges South Korea's new president faces host of challenges
Indonesian police charge music teacher over student rapes Indonesian police charge music teacher over student rapes
Philippine pastor's blessing for Marcos Jr. draws flak Philippine pastor's blessing for Marcos Jr. draws flak
Protests grow over Indonesia's plan to carve up Papua Protests grow over Indonesia's plan to carve up Papua

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

European ecumenical chief urges Kirill to condemn invasion

European ecumenical chief urges Kirill to condemn invasion

Head of the Conference of European Churches, an ecumenical body born after World War II, says the various Christian denominations cannot remain silent in the face of Russian aggression

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.