X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Authorities urge Kem Ley's supporters not to make baseless political statements

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: July 13, 2021 08:05 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
3

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
4

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
5

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
6

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
7

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
8

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
9

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
10

Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims

Jul 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Bou Rachna, widow of slain Cambodian analyst Kem Ley, at Wat Buddharangsi Buddhist temple in Melbourne, Australia, on July 9. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has ruled out an independent inquiry with foreign observers into the death of Kem Ley, an activist and radio commentator who was shot dead while having a cup of coffee more than five years ago.

Chin Malin, secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice and vice-president of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, said the state had an obligation to investigate and seek legal justice.

But this was not to be based on emotional and political grounds as demanded by politically motivated groups, he said while urging people not to make baseless political statements to accuse, criticize, demean and doubt the authorities.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“The demanded establishment of an independent commission with participating foreign experts to investigate the case is contrary to the constitution and laws of Cambodia,” he said in a dispatch from Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Kem Ley was shot in broad daylight at a coffee shop inside a petrol station after calling for an independent inquiry into the family wealth of Prime Minister Hun Sen following a report out of London claiming the clan was worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Cambodian government has strenuously denied any involvement in his death.

The assassination of Kem Ley five years ago marked the beginning of the end of Cambodia's commitment to uphold human rights and democracy

Kem Ley was the most prominent Cambodian government critic to be killed since 2004 when trade union leader Chea Vichea was shot in the head and chest while reading a newspaper at a kiosk.

Former Khmer Rouge and government soldier Oeuth Ang — who initially told police his name was “Chuob Samlab” or “meet to kill” — pleaded guilty to Kem Ley’s murder and was sentenced to life in jail after a brief trial.

He said the motive was an unpaid debt of US$3,000 which was disputed by his own wife, Kem Ley’s widow, supporters and human rights activists who alleged the murder was politically motivated and that Oeuth Ang’s arrest was part of a broader cover-up.

"The assassination of Kem Ley five years ago marked the beginning of the end of Cambodia's commitment to uphold human rights and democracy,” Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, said on July 10, the fifth anniversary of the killing.

Related News

His comments followed a statement issued by 45 non-governmental organizations including the International Commission of Jurists and Amnesty International amid claims that more than one person was involved in the murder.

They reiterated their call for an independent Commission of Inquiry under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Cambodia is a party.

“Pursuant to the ICCPR, Cambodia has a duty to promptly, independently, impartially and effectively investigate all deaths suspected of being unlawful,” they said.

“Investigations must seek to identify not only direct perpetrators but also all others who may have been responsible for criminal conduct in connection with the death.”

Chin Malin said groups that could not accept the court’s decision could use their legal rights to appeal through Cambodia’s court system, assuming they had “a strong legal base, argument and testimony.”

Also Read

Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Laos sees spike in Covid cases as migrant workers return
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Thai backlash against China's Sinovac vaccine
Vietnam Catholics urged to help Covid-19 victims
Vietnam Catholics urged to help Covid-19 victims
Caritas in Philippines pans Duterte over labor policy
Caritas in Philippines pans Duterte over labor policy

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

China, Myanmar named in US genocide report
Jul 14, 2021
Timor-Leste lawyer accuses ex-priest of making death threat
Jul 14, 2021
Indian Dalits urge Vatican tribunal to end discrimination
Jul 14, 2021
Priest's 'pro-Indonesia' stance angers Papuans
Jul 14, 2021
Pope offers condolences after fire kills 64 at Iraqi hospital
Jul 14, 2021
Italian elected as Franciscans' 121st successor to St. Francis of Assisi
Jul 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
Vietnamese Catholics get creative to help Covid-19 victims
Jul 12, 2021
Lao farmers abandon rural areas in droves
Jul 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
How the Catholic Church lost its soul

How the Catholic Church lost its soul
Sorry Father Stan

Sorry, Father Stan
Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Paraguan bishops embrace synodality ahead of regional meet in Mexico

Bastille Day values

Bastille Day values
African diocese ordains its first woman priest

African diocese ordains its first woman priest
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 14 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father

Lord Jesus, through Your continued life in the Church, teach us to know the Father
Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times

Strengthen your servants Lord in this Covid times
Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day

Saint Camillus de Lellis | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.
