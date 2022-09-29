Cambodia resumes trials of senior opposition figures

Kem Sokha denies involvement with ‘color revolutionary’ strategies used in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia

Police officers stand guard in front of Phnom Penh municipal court during the trial of detained former Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) leader Kem Sokha in Phnom Penh on Jan. 15, 2020.(Photo: AFP)

The trials of two senior opposition figures have resumed in Phnom Penh with the former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) rejecting his alleged involvement with Serbia-based advocates on how to stage a revolution.

Kem Sokha told the Phnom Penh Municipal Court that he was “not involved and never learned those lessons” when asked by Judge Seng Leang if he had adopted strategies from the Centre for Applied Non-violent Action and Strategies (Canvas) and implemented them in Cambodia.

Judge Seng Leang said Canvas had trained 15 CNRP activists and officials in Indonesia in August 2016 with “color revolutionary” strategies that had been used in Serbia and the former Yugoslavia.

“We were going to vote, not conduct a color revolution,” Kem Sokha said, adding he had not sent any CNRP members to Indonesia for training by Canvas.

His hearing was then adjourned till Oct. 5.

On its website, Canvas says it was founded in 2005 to “advocate for the use of non-violent resistance in the promotion of human rights and democracy.”

Kem Sokha was charged with treason five years ago and has been detained ever since. The CNRP was outlawed by the courts in late 2017 after the government accused its leaders of staging a ‘color revolution’ aimed at ousting Prime Minister Hun Sen.

As a result, Hun Sen’s long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 seats contested in national elections in 2018, and hundreds of CNRP supporters have been rounded up and many jailed.

The Candlelight Party has since emerged out of the remnants of the CNRP but is facing its own legal problems since posting a credible performance at the local commune elections in June.

Son Chhay, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, was also before the courts for criminal defamation following his criticism of the commune elections. However, hearings were taken up with procedural issues and the trial was adjourned until October 7.

“It’s so clear that Cambodia is not going to have a free and fair election,” he said outside the Phnom Penh Municipal Court of First Instance. “This intimidation has gone on for many years.”

Human rights groups and Western nations have also voiced their concerns.

“Political parties always complain about the results of elections they lose, and it is the duty of the National Election Commission (NEC) to investigate those complaints, not file lawsuits,” said Phil Robertson, Deputy Director of Human Rights Watch's Asia Division.

“But of course, the Cambodian NEC is fully under the thumb of the ruling party so any sort of impartial investigation is totally out of the question,” he told UCA News.

