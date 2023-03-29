News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia releases former activist after apology

Kem Sokha expected to launch appeal this week

Yim Sinorn has been released by a court after he issued an apology for a social media post which allegedly insulted the monarch

Yim Sinorn has been released by a court after he issued an apology for a social media post which allegedly insulted the monarch. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: March 29, 2023 06:41 AM GMT

Updated: March 29, 2023 08:16 AM GMT

A former member of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) has been released by a court after he issued an apology for a social media post which allegedly insulted the monarch.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court released Yim Sinorn a former member of the now-dissolved CNRP, on March 28.

He had previously been arrested on March 21 along with another opposition figure, Hun Kosal,  and charged with insulting King Norodom Sihanouk under the lese majeste law for questioning his relationship with Prime Minister Hun Sen during a recent torch-lighting ceremony for the Southeast Asian Games, slated for May 5 to 17.

 “I take this occasion to ask for forgiveness from the king and apologize to Samdech Hun Sen publicly with honesty,” Sinorn said in a video and the statement was published in the government mouthpiece Fresh News. He faced five years imprisonment if convicted.

His wife and children also tendered an apology.

Cambodia’s lese majeste law was adopted in 2018. Rights groups expressed concerns at the time, saying it could be used to silence government critics.

Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch had criticized the arrests, saying, “If human rights and justice still have any meaning in Cambodia, these two should be immediately and unconditionally released, and no charges filed against them.”

Hun Kosal, meanwhile, is still under detention.

“As a politician of the new generation, I am determined to use all my ability to join forces with Kem Sokha to protect the power and the throne of the king,” Hun Kosal wrote in a  message last week, according to Radio Free Asia.

Kem Sokha, former CNRP president, was found guilty of treason and attempting to mount a color revolution and sentenced to 27 years under house arrest by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 3. He was also banned from politics for life. 

His lawyers have said they plan to launch an appeal this week.

The CambojaNews reported that co-lawyers, Ang Oudom and Meng Sopheary, had met with  Sokha after receiving permission from the  prosecutor. They have 30 days to appeal against the order.

“Nothing else had been raised during the meeting and only about the appeal … because he is unhappy and it is an injustice,” Aung Oudom said after the meeting.

Sokha’s conviction has led to mounting concerns over national elections to be held on July 23, which only the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win.

On March 16, the European Parliament adopted resolutions with respect to human rights in Cambodia calling on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Sokha and all opposition activists in custody.

“The largest opposition party, CNRP, must be reinstated immediately to be able to participate in the 2023 elections,” the resolution said while urging free and fair elections.

The CPP currently holds all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Observers close to the ruling party have said the CPP expects to win up to 115 National Assembly seats or 92 percent of the total. The opposition Candlelight Party, formed out of the remnants of the CNRP, is expected to get less than 10 percent

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Kyrgyz police fine Catholic nun for alleged evangelization Kyrgyz police fine Catholic nun for alleged evangelization
An Indian Catholic priest with alternate vision, values An Indian Catholic priest with alternate vision, values
Philippine fishermen struggle as oil spill spoils catch Philippine fishermen struggle as oil spill spoils catch
Group slams Indian archbishop's pledge to help Modi’s party Group slams Indian archbishop's pledge to help Modi’s party
Cambodia releases former activist after apology Cambodia releases former activist after apology
Saving a vital Korean waterway from the killers within Saving a vital Korean waterway from the killers within
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Badulla

Diocese of Badulla

In a land area of 8,348.4 square kilometers, the diocesan territory includes Badulla. Badulla diocese comes under two

Read more
Archdiocese of Nanjing

Archdiocese of Nanjing

In a land area of approximately 75,153 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers all of Jiangsu province except

Read more
Diocese of Banmaw

Diocese of Banmaw

Banmaw Diocese is situated in the southeast part of the Kachin State and borders China to the east, Myitkyina Diocese

Read more
Archdiocese of Ende

Archdiocese of Ende

The archdiocese covers 5,084.50 square kilometers in the central part of Flores Island. It serves the people of Bajawa

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic rulera

Marian Basilica lives the memory of India’s sole Roman Catholic ruler

Basilica of Our Lady of Graces in Sardhana is a historic church that lives the memory of love and...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.