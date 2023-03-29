Cambodia releases former activist after apology

Kem Sokha expected to launch appeal this week

Yim Sinorn has been released by a court after he issued an apology for a social media post which allegedly insulted the monarch. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

A former member of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) has been released by a court after he issued an apology for a social media post which allegedly insulted the monarch.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court released Yim Sinorn a former member of the now-dissolved CNRP, on March 28.

He had previously been arrested on March 21 along with another opposition figure, Hun Kosal, and charged with insulting King Norodom Sihanouk under the lese majeste law for questioning his relationship with Prime Minister Hun Sen during a recent torch-lighting ceremony for the Southeast Asian Games, slated for May 5 to 17.

“I take this occasion to ask for forgiveness from the king and apologize to Samdech Hun Sen publicly with honesty,” Sinorn said in a video and the statement was published in the government mouthpiece Fresh News. He faced five years imprisonment if convicted.

His wife and children also tendered an apology.

Cambodia’s lese majeste law was adopted in 2018. Rights groups expressed concerns at the time, saying it could be used to silence government critics.

Phil Robertson from Human Rights Watch had criticized the arrests, saying, “If human rights and justice still have any meaning in Cambodia, these two should be immediately and unconditionally released, and no charges filed against them.”

Hun Kosal, meanwhile, is still under detention.

“As a politician of the new generation, I am determined to use all my ability to join forces with Kem Sokha to protect the power and the throne of the king,” Hun Kosal wrote in a message last week, according to Radio Free Asia.

Kem Sokha, former CNRP president, was found guilty of treason and attempting to mount a color revolution and sentenced to 27 years under house arrest by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on March 3. He was also banned from politics for life.

His lawyers have said they plan to launch an appeal this week.

The CambojaNews reported that co-lawyers, Ang Oudom and Meng Sopheary, had met with Sokha after receiving permission from the prosecutor. They have 30 days to appeal against the order.

“Nothing else had been raised during the meeting and only about the appeal … because he is unhappy and it is an injustice,” Aung Oudom said after the meeting.

Sokha’s conviction has led to mounting concerns over national elections to be held on July 23, which only the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) can win.

On March 16, the European Parliament adopted resolutions with respect to human rights in Cambodia calling on the authorities to immediately and unconditionally release Sokha and all opposition activists in custody.

“The largest opposition party, CNRP, must be reinstated immediately to be able to participate in the 2023 elections,” the resolution said while urging free and fair elections.

The CPP currently holds all 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Observers close to the ruling party have said the CPP expects to win up to 115 National Assembly seats or 92 percent of the total. The opposition Candlelight Party, formed out of the remnants of the CNRP, is expected to get less than 10 percent

