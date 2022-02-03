Cambodia rejects calls to cancel national internet gateway

A Cambodian man looks at a page of Prime Minister Hun Sen's app on a computer in Phnom Penh. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia has dismissed calls by United Nations special rapporteurs to cancel its national internet gateway (NIG), which has been sharply criticized as repressive and compared to China’s complex network of online censorship known as the Great Firewall.

A government spokesman said the Permanent Mission of Cambodia in Geneva had “emphatically dismissed the radically one-sided, politicized, imaginary and misleading statement of three special rapporteurs” on the NIG, due to come into effect on Feb. 16.

“The fact is that the creation of the NIG adheres to the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality, and contributes to the realization of Cambodia’s vibrant digitalization, a driving force to growth and development,” it said.

The NIG will enable the Cambodian government to monitor internet activity, intercept and censor digital communications, and collect, retain and share personal data of users, which critics argue will result in further self-censorship within the one-party state.

The three rapporteurs said the NIG would have a serious negative impact on internet freedom, human rights defenders and civil society, shrinking the already restricted civic space in Cambodia, and “must not be implemented.”

“To legally justify such a sweeping infringement on personal freedoms requires compliance with strict tests of legality, necessity and proportionality, including for matters of national security or public morality,” they said.

This repressive decree could have a devastating effect on privacy and presents an inherent risk such information could be misused

“It is exceedingly hard to imagine how any such legal justification may apply in this case.”

The rapporteurs are Vitit Muntarbhorn, special rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia; Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression; and Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on human rights defenders.

They also noted that a decree signed by Prime Minister Hun Sen stated the gateway will provide authorities with “measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs.”

Cambodia has witnessed a sharp deterioration in press and online freedoms over the last five years, resulting in the withdrawal of trade perks by the European Union and sharp rebukes from the United States and other Western countries.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This repressive decree could have a devastating effect on privacy and presents an inherent risk such information could be misused,” the rapporteurs added.

Anti-government protests led to a crackdown on opposition politicians, the closure of independent media and the abolition of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) by the courts in 2017. Mass trials of opposition politicians and their supporters are currently being heard.

The government statement also insisted that the rapporteurs “are indeed not UN staff” even though their statement was released through the United Nations Human Rights Office for the High Commissioner.