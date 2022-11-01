News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda

Biden to attend regional summits in Phnom Penh, Putin yet to confirm

Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen pose for a picture during their meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug. 4. (Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry/AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: November 01, 2022 06:02 AM GMT

Updated: November 01, 2022 06:11 AM GMT

United States President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend the ASEAN and East Asian summits to be held in Phnom Penh in mid-November, where Prime Minister Hun Sen says he is prepared to mediate talks with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to confirm whether he will attend the summits, which will also serve as a prelude to the Group of 20 (G20) meeting in Bali and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Chum Sounry, has said that as chair of ASEAN, Hun Sen will shortly hold phone talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after extending an invitation to Putin to attend the upcoming summits.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“As the host country, Cambodia is ready to arrange for a Russia-Ukraine meeting in Phnom Penh if both sides wish to have it,” Chum Sounry told the pro-government Khmer Times. “But so far, there is no request from either side to arrange for their meeting.”

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will also visit Cambodia for the signing of the Instrument of Accession to the Treaty on Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia and Chum Sounry said he would participate in some of the summit events.

Hun Sen has repeatedly opposed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and last month joined 142 other nations in co-sponsoring a new United Nations resolution condemning Moscow’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions.

"Attitudes to the junta are hardening"

The official Agence Kampuchea Presse said in a recent dispatch: “Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation has not yet replied to Cambodia’s invitation to the upcoming summits.”

This will be the penultimate summit in 2022 with Hun Sen at the helm of the Association of South East Asia Nations (ASEAN) — a year that was dominated by issues ranging from the Covid pandemic to climate change and bolstering trade between members and its 11 dialogue partners.

Dialogue partners include the United States, Russia, China, Japan, Australia and India.

However, it was also a frustrating year, marred by an unsuccessful attempt to negotiate with Gen Min Aung Hlaing and his military leadership in Myanmar, which ousted the elected government in February last year.

As a result, attitudes to the junta are hardening as Jakarta prepares to take over the rotating chair.

Indonesia has formed a troika with Malaysia and Brunei and is pressing for a much stronger response, which might include direct negotiations with the opposition National Unity Government and armed resistance groups opposed to military rule.

“We are deeply saddened by the growing casualties, and the immense suffering that ordinary people in Myanmar have endured,” ASEAN said in a statement after an emergency meeting was called last week.

It cited the recent carnage, including the conflict in Karen state and an air strike in Kachin state which reportedly killed at least 50 people, as examples of the increase in violence. Gen Hlaing has not been invited to the upcoming summits.

Cambodia had also hoped to steer Timor-Leste into the group but this was delayed until next year amid concerns over Dili’s readiness to join the existing 10-nations, which also includes Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Singapore and the Philippines.

“Timor-Leste will join ASEAN next year, and they have the support of Indonesia,” said one Southeast Asian academic, who declined to be named. “Cambodia deserves a lot of credit for that.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda Cambodia puts Ukraine on ASEAN's agenda
Nine arrested after India bridge collapse kills 137 Nine arrested after India bridge collapse kills 137
Pope Francis' visit to Bahrain to cement ties with Islam Pope Francis' visit to Bahrain to cement ties with Islam
US Catholic parish to help people cope with loss US Catholic parish to help people cope with loss
Catholic leaders want Latin American church that's synodal Catholic leaders want Latin American church that's synodal
St. Francis inspires church, pope says St. Francis inspires church, pope says
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Church launches ambitious project near Disneyland Paris

Bishop Jean-Yves Nahmias of Meaux has blessed the site of the future Saint Columban Church and school, a multi-million euro project that bucks the trend of church closures

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.