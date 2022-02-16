Cambodia puts off controversial internet gateway

Cambodian youngsters engrossed in their smartphones on the riverside in Phnom Penh. The Southeast Asian nation put off the launch of a new national internet gateway that many feared would further silence embattled opposition voices. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has postponed the Feb. 16 launch of its national internet gateway (NIG) after human rights and free speech advocates dubbed it another draconian rule to ensure censorship through increased surveillance.

Meas Po, a spokesman for the Telecommunications Ministry, said the gateway was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and potential disruptions to internet traffic but sources in the know said the government was struggling with the technology required to make the NIG operational.

“Because it is an activity whenever we implement it, we have to prepare to install and order equipment in order to prepare and create the gateway. And we have to give licenses to any company that the government understands that has the ability to create the gateway,” Meas Po told Voice of Democracy.

The gateway was ordered by Prime Minister Hun Sen through a decree which would provide authorities with “measures to prevent and disconnect all network connections that affect national income, security, social order, morality, culture, traditions and customs.”

Government-owned and friendly media have campaigned against increasingly vocal critics of the NIG, including officials from the United Nations who have urged the Cambodian government to scrap its gateway, often compared with China’s Great Firewall.

The new law will have “a serious negative impact on internet freedom, human rights defenders and civil society in the country,” the UN said in a recent statement.

The fact is that the creation of the NIG adheres to the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality, and contributes to the realization of Cambodia’s vibrant digitalization

“As the world has evolved to depend on internet access as a primary channel for communication, information sharing and networking, the body which controls the internet effectively controls much of society,” it added.

However, the Permanent Mission of Cambodia in Geneva “emphatically dismissed the radically one-sided, politicized, imaginary and misleading statement of three special rapporteurs” on the NIG.

“The fact is that the creation of the NIG adheres to the principles of legality, necessity and proportionality, and contributes to the realization of Cambodia’s vibrant digitalization, a driving force to growth and development,” it said.

Cambodia has witnessed a sharp deterioration in press and online freedoms over the last five years, resulting in the withdrawal of trade perks by the European Union and sharp rebukes from the United States and other Western countries.

That deterioration has run in tandem with a crackdown on political dissent and the rounding of supporters of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party. Hundreds have been detained, charged with incitement, and in some cases treason, and jailed.

Officials said the delay in implementing the NIG had nothing to do with the critics and argued the gateway would help regulate e-commerce activity, strengthen tax collection and limit online scams and gambling.