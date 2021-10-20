X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

PM Hun Sen says Cambodia is set to fully open ahead of ASEAN meetings

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: October 20, 2021 07:51 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian Dalit Christians demand separate Catholic rite

Oct 18, 2021
2

Pakistan sees record leap in forced conversions

Oct 18, 2021
3

A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India

Oct 19, 2021
4

When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous

Oct 18, 2021
5

Vatican asks Indian bishops to curb priests violating canon law

Oct 19, 2021
6

Cambodia begins opening up after reaching herd immunity

Oct 18, 2021
7

Deadly violence in Bangladesh over Quran 'disrespect'

Oct 18, 2021
8

Thai authorities charge sister of disappeared political dissident

Oct 18, 2021
9

Pakistan bans negative posts on social media

Oct 18, 2021
10

Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage

Oct 19, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate

An airport worker transports packages of Sinovac vaccine at Phnom Penh International Airport on Oct. 14. A new batch of 2 million doses of China-donated Sinovac arrived as Cambodia plans to reopen its economy. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia is among the few counties pushing for a 100 percent vaccination rate against the Covid-19 pandemic as Prime Minister Hun Sen declared his country is set to fully reopen ahead of a hectic round of diplomatic meetings.

More than 80 percent of Cambodia’s 16.5 million people have received one jab while 75.5 percent are full vaccinated, with herd immunity reached among the adult population and inoculations now being rolled out among children. Another 1.4 million people have received a booster shot.

Daily cases are comfortably below 200 and surviving businesses are limping back to life in an economy that has been crushed by the pandemic, with an estimated 6 million people in the formal and informal economies losing their jobs.

Hun Sen said Covid patients who had recently died had existing severe medical conditions or were unvaccinated, noting that of the 12 people who died from the disease on Oct. 18 eight had not been inoculated.

“In light of all these, we can conclude that vaccines are the solid fortress for protecting our people, reducing transmission and preventing fatal conditions,” he said.

Officials said the government would build on herd immunity by fully vaccinating up to 91 percent of the population and analysts said a target of 100 percent is now in sight.

A formal reopening date has not yet been set but quarantine restrictions and health measures designed to curb the disease have steadily been relaxed

“It’s probably impossible to inoculate every single person in this country but it’s a target the government is now in a position to at least strive for,” said one observer who declined to be named.

Importantly, Cambodia is about to assume the role as chair of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and play host to a hectic year of meetings and summits involving leaders from across the region and further afield, including the United States and China.

A formal reopening date has not yet been set but quarantine restrictions and health measures designed to curb the disease have steadily been relaxed over the past two weeks.

Sources said the government was hoping a resumption of international travel will result in physical meetings in Phnom Penh as opposed to the webinars and Zoom conferences which have become the mainstay of ASEAN summits and dialogues during the pandemic.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Webinars only kind of work,” a seasoned ASEAN observer said.

“They are OK for taking care of basic business and reaching a consensus on issues like the pandemic. But when it comes to negotiating free trade deals with dialogue partners — and there are lots of them — bureaucrats from different countries need to meet in person and behind closed doors to hammer out the details and avoid any type of miscommunication.”

ASEAN groups 10 Southeast Asian countries into one trade bloc which then negotiates trade agreements with its 10 dialogue partners ranging from Japan and New Zealand to India, Russia and the European Union.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Political prisoners freed in Myanmar amnesty
Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges
Senior Thai monk arrested over embezzlement charges
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Support Us

Latest News

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Philippine govt admits to police drug war offenses
Oct 20, 2021
Seven Caritas workers arrested in conflict-torn Myanmar
Oct 20, 2021
UK article sparks new call for Indonesian massacre probe
Oct 20, 2021
Cambodia pushes for 100 percent Covid vaccination rate
Oct 20, 2021
Easter attacks increased hostility to Muslims in Sri Lanka
Oct 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Our Lady protects us from the pandemic
Oct 20, 2021
A pincer movement aims to stop Christian mission in India
Oct 19, 2021
When Indonesia's blasphemy law turns blasphemous
Oct 18, 2021
Letter from Rome: When a Catholic ambassador is not 'devout' enough
Oct 18, 2021
Days of darkness and light for the Catholic Church
Oct 15, 2021

Features

Pakistan's minority women first in the firing line
Oct 20, 2021
Religious fanatics gain strength in Muslim-majority Bangladesh
Oct 20, 2021
Sex abuse scandal at Thai school sparks outrage
Oct 19, 2021
Little Eid cheer for blind protesters in Pakistan
Oct 19, 2021
Church promotes harmony during Hindu festival in Bangladesh
Oct 15, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Dont confuse strength and authoritarianism Melkite patriarch tells bishops

Don’t confuse strength and authoritarianism, Melkite patriarch tells bishops
French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary

French bishops being forced to face sex abuse crisis at plenary
Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes

Vatican sets new rules for postulators of sainthood causes
Holding them to their word

Holding them to their word
Do Catholics still read

Do Catholics still read?

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.