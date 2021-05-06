X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia jails environmental activists for 'incitement'

Human rights watchdog CIVICUS demands the immediate release of the Mother Nature Cambodia campaigners

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: May 06, 2021 06:41 AM GMT

Updated: May 06, 2021 06:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Iconic Italian missionary dies of Covid-19 in Pakistan

May 3, 2021
2

Catholic student drowns after saving girls in Vietnam

May 3, 2021
3

Cambodian lockdowns to end despite record pandemic numbers

May 3, 2021
4

Indian court takes up jailed Jesuit's bail plea

May 5, 2021
5

'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy

May 4, 2021
6

Fury over 'nefarious video' targeting Malaysian archbishop

May 4, 2021
7

Pakistan minorities await implementation of 'historic' ruling

May 2, 2021
8

Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation

May 3, 2021
9

Sex attack on Christian child triggers protest in Pakistan

May 5, 2021
10

Indian Catholics seek divine intervention to tame pandemic

May 4, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia jails environmental activists for 'incitement'

Environmental activist Phuon Keoreaksmey during a cycling campaign in 2020. (Photo: Mother Nature Cambodia)

Three environmental activists have been jailed for 18-20 months and fined for incitement amid demands for their release and warnings their convictions highlighted a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in Cambodia.

Global civil society alliance CIVICUS said the international community “must not remain silent at this injustice” following the convictions of Phuon Keoreaksmey, Long Kunthea and Thun Ratha from Mother Nature Cambodia on May 5.

“The authorities have in recent years devoted ever more time and energy to weaken and dismantle the human rights movement in Cambodia,” said Josef Benedict, CIVICUS Asia researcher.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Those speaking up, even simply for protecting the environment, have faced blatant judicial harassment and at times outright violence. These convictions today are part of this trend.” 

The three were detained on Sept. 3 while planning a protest over the filling in of one of the last large lakes in Phnom Penh to create a military base.

They were subsequently charged with incitement to commit a felony or cause social unrest under articles 494 and 495 of the Cambodian Criminal Code and placed then in pre-trial detention. Bail was denied.

CIVICUS said its research showed that laws were routinely misused in Cambodia to restrict civic freedoms

Alejandro Gonzalez-Davidson, the group’s co-founder who has been deported from Cambodia, and Chea Kunthin, a youth activist, were tried in absentia and also handed jail sentences of 18-20 months and fined US$1,000.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court also issued arrest warrants against Gonzalez-Davidson and Kunthin and ordered the confiscation of material belonging to them.

Mother Nature Cambodia is an environmental rights organization that advocates and campaigns locally and internationally for the preservation, promotion and protection of Cambodia's natural environment.

As part of their work, the organization monitors and challenges gross environmental violations and also raises awareness and educates people by providing training and financial support.

Related News

CIVICUS said its research showed that laws were routinely misused in Cambodia to restrict civic freedoms, undermine civil society and criminalize individuals' exercise of their right to freedom of expression.

“Human rights defenders, civil society activists and journalists and former members of the banned opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) continue to be targeted,” it said in a statement.

The CNRP refused to accept the results of elections in 2013 when they went tantalizingly close to winning the popular vote. Violent, sometimes deadly protests followed, the party was dissolved and its members fled overseas amid mounting court cases.

Some, including leader-in-exile Sam Rainsy, have also been convicted in absentia and face long jail terms if they ever return, which has outraged civil society groups and prompted the European Union to withdraw some trade perks under its Everything But Arms policy.

Also Read

Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
Vietnam jails mother and son over land dispute posts
Vietnam jails mother and son over land dispute posts
Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte
Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte
Catholic mission an island of safety in Thai capital
Catholic mission an island of safety in Thai capital
Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics
Indonesian cleric's Sunday sermon irks Catholics

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
Cambodia eases lockdown amid swift vaccination program
May 6, 2021
Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Vietnam jails mother and son over land dispute posts
May 6, 2021
Philippine priest aims broadside at 'liar' Duterte
May 6, 2021
Catholic mission an island of safety in Thai capital
May 6, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The clock is ticking for Pakistan's beleaguered Christian nurses
May 6, 2021
'Enemies of Islam': Malaysian book accuses Christians of conspiracy
May 4, 2021
India's election results challenge Modi's political future
May 3, 2021
Letter from Rome: The old wineskins keep on bursting
May 2, 2021
Filipino workers feel hopeless on Labor Day
May 1, 2021

Features

Vietnam nuns give tuberculosis patients fresh start in life
May 6, 2021
Building Christ-centered marriage and family life in Singapore
May 6, 2021
Vietnamese fathers share spiritual experiences of St. Joseph
May 5, 2021
Pandemic ruins lives of helpless Bangladeshi garment workers
May 5, 2021
Singaporean seminarians find God's love in priestly formation
May 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission

US bishops welcome Biden lifting cap on refugee admission
Church visits to mark 50 years of EUVatican diplomatic links

Church visits to mark 50 years of EU-Vatican diplomatic links
New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina

New trial linked to clergy rape of deaf children in Argentina
The NoneMakers Is Anybody Minding the Store

The None-Makers: Is Anybody Minding the Store?
Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests

Vatican cardinal urges priority vaccinations for priests
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 6 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Fifth Week of Easter
Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always

Lord Jesus, help us to love and serve You always
Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times

Inspire Jesus the children and youth of our times
Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day

Saint Dominic Savio | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.