Cambodia

Cambodia jails autistic teenage son of banned activist

Kak Sovannachey was accused of sending social media messages that insulted officials

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: November 02, 2021 03:02 AM GMT

Updated: November 02, 2021 03:12 AM GMT

Cambodia jails autistic teenage son of banned activist

Prum Chantha, wife of jailed CNRP activist Kak Komphear, cries as she holds a photo of her husband in front of Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Jan. 14 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason. (Photo: AFP)

The autistic teenage son of an opposition activist with the banned Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) has been sentenced to more than four months behind bars for incitement after a closed hearing at Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

A dispatch from Voice of Democracy quoted his mother Prum Chantha as saying the court had issued an eight-month jail term, which was suspended to four months and 15 days.

This should mean that Kak Sovannachey, now 17, will be released this month. However, he will remain on probation for the next two years.

Kak Sovannachey was accused of sending digital messages that insulted officials on the Telegram social media platform.

His father, Kak Komphear, was jailed last year amid sweeping arrests of CNRP officials and their supporters as part of a broader crackdown on dissidents that has outraged human rights groups.

The CNRP was outlawed by the courts in 2017, enabling the long ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat contested at elections the following year.

Children with disabilities accused of breaking the law should be treated in line with the best interests of the child, and every effort should be made to keep them out of jail

In April, the teenager was attacked with a brick by two men on a motorbike while traveling with his mother, leaving him with a fractured skull requiring 20 stitches.

Prum Chantha said her son’s arrest by nine police officers on June 24 was an attempt to silence her protests made in response to the jailing of her husband.

Cambodia ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1992 and a group of experts from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights have urged Cambodian officials to drop all charges against Kak Sovannachey.

“Children with disabilities accused of breaking the law should be treated in line with the best interests of the child, and every effort should be made to keep them out of jail,” they said in response to his arrest.

“This is especially true in a case such as this of free and peaceful expression. The arrest and detention of a child should be used only as a last resort and for the shortest period of time. It also protects the rights of children to freedom of expression and participation.”

Hundreds of others have also been jailed. Last week a Cambodian court sentenced 14 youth activists and former CNRP supporters to between 20 months and two years in jail after finding them guilty of incitement for calling for a jailed trade unionist to be freed.

The World Justice Project recently ranked Cambodia second from the bottom out of 139 countries in its Rule of Law Index 2021.

Justice Ministry spokesman Chin Malin rejected the report, saying it failed to account for Cambodia in an international context during the Covid-19 pandemic.

