X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Southeast Asia's poorest nations seek to bolster economic ties amid regional tensions

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: January 31, 2022 03:07 AM GMT

Updated: January 31, 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam

Jan 31, 2022
2

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jan 28, 2022
3

Repatriation fear grips Chinese Christian group in South Korea

Jan 28, 2022
4

The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians

Jan 28, 2022
5

The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta

Jan 28, 2022
6

Three Indonesian soldiers die in Papua ambush

Jan 28, 2022
7

Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Jan 31, 2022
8

Myanmar conflict becomes nightmare for children

Jan 28, 2022
9

Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste

Jan 28, 2022
10

Lessons from the Holocaust

Jan 29, 2022
Support UCA News
Cambodia hopes to sell rice to Timor-Leste after backing ASEAN bid

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen gestures during the closing session of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Nov. 26. (Photo: AFP/National Television of Cambodia) 

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has asked Timor-Leste to buy Cambodian rice and invest in local rice mills and warehousing after backing Dili’s bid to join the Association of South East Nations (ASEAN).

The request was made at a meeting between Hun Sen and Timor-Leste’s Foreign Minister Adaljiza Albertina Xavier Reis Magno in Phnom Penh, where the pair also discussed free trade and double taxation agreements.

Both countries are among the poorest in Southeast Asia and their economies have been severely punished by the Covid-19 pandemic, with Cambodia’s rice exports slumping 11 percent last year.

Hun Sen’s personal secretary Eang Sophalleth told journalists the premier requested Timor-Leste to consider rice imports in order to stabilize rice supplies between the countries.

It was also formally announced that Hun Sen, as this year’s chair of ASEAN, would assist Timor-Leste in becoming become the 11th member of ASEAN.

Timor-Leste officially applied for ASEAN membership in March 2011, but its lack of financial clout, infrastructure and its relatively small population of just 1.3 million people has resulted in some ASEAN members such as Singapore opposing its bid.

I doubt they will get Timor-Leste into ASEAN, nor will they resolve anything in Myanmar

Membership of ASEAN is seen as one means of reducing poverty in Timor-Leste, still struggling to recover from decades of conflict and Indonesian occupation which ended with independence in 2002.

About 42 percent of the population lives below the poverty line while child mortality and malnutrition rates also remain high.

“The problem for Timor-Leste is other ASEAN members simply do not want to pay for it, and the lack of infrastructure and bureaucracy means it would struggle to meet its obligations, like taking its turn as chair of ASEAN,” said one analyst who declined to be named.

As this year’s chair of ASEAN, Hun Sen has been criticized for pushing Timor-Leste and finding a resolution to the crisis in Myanmar to the top of the regional agenda.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

One analyst said the Cambodian prime minister was hoping to use those issues to deflect attention away from the bigger problems confronting ASEAN, in particular the South China Sea and disputes with chief ally China.

“That and finalizing a code of conduct for disputed sea lanes remain the biggest headache for ASEAN and the Cambodians are doing everything they can to avoid it,” he said. “I doubt they will get Timor-Leste into ASEAN, nor will they resolve anything in Myanmar.”

In a separate announcement, Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry said the annual ASEAN foreign ministers' retreat, where members discuss frankly and openly the issues that need to be handled in the year ahead, would now be held on Feb. 16-17.

It had initially been slated for mid-January but was postponed due to “travel difficulties” experienced by ASEAN members.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Dominican priest murdered while hearing confessions in Vietnam
Support Us

Latest News

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Indian court orders federal probe into girl's suicide
Feb 1, 2022
Another Indonesian politician hit with hate speech rap
Feb 1, 2022
Myanmar defies junta with nationwide 'silent strike'
Feb 1, 2022
Pope names Filipino priest as new envoy to Rwanda
Feb 1, 2022
Korean Catholics defy pandemic to donate more for poor
Feb 1, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The free world must act to hold Myanmar's gangsters to account
Feb 1, 2022
Letter from Rome: The ‘first gay pope’
Jan 31, 2022
Lessons from the Holocaust
Jan 29, 2022
Return of the prodigal politician in Timor-Leste
Jan 28, 2022
The increasing woes of Asia’s Christians
Jan 28, 2022

Features

Priest's killing signals return of fear for Pakistani Christians
Feb 1, 2022
Volunteers school Papua's marginalized children
Jan 31, 2022
'Living in a dark era': one year since Myanmar's coup
Jan 29, 2022
The Myanmar nun who faced down a junta
Jan 28, 2022
Ex-government workers mine for salvation in Afghan mountains
Jan 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes

Maronite patriarch reprimands Lebanese government for new taxes
Synodality Virtues avoid confusing language

Synodality Virtues: avoid confusing language
When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace

When Ukraine and Russia pray together for peace
An olive branch

An olive branch
Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Romes negligence

Pope apologizes to traditionalist nuns for Rome’s negligence
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.