News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report

Global rights watchdog accused of ignoring local legal proceedings

Son Chhay (left), vice president of Candlelight Party and prominent Cambodian opposition politician, walks out of Phnom Penh Municipal after hearing the verdict convicting him of defamation for criticizing the country's June local elections, on Oct. 7

Son Chhay (left), vice president of Candlelight Party and prominent Cambodian opposition politician, walks out of Phnom Penh Municipal after hearing the verdict convicting him of defamation for criticizing the country's June local elections, on Oct. 7. (Photo by AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: October 10, 2022 09:24 AM GMT

Updated: October 10, 2022 10:00 AM GMT

The Cambodian government has rejected a report by the global rights watchdog CIVICUS which accused the long-ruling regime of Prime Minister Hun Sen of ongoing violations of basic rights that continue to shrink the state of civic freedoms in the country.

Ministry of Justice spokesman Chin Malin dismissed allegations of “political harassment” and called for Cambodian authorities to halt the persecution of activists, trade unionists, the opposition and others and end all restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

“They have not studied the actions of those political activists who have been subjected to judicial action under Cambodian law, their [activists] actions are criminal and not an exercise of rights,” he told the pro-government Khmer Times.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The report also highlighted the ongoing “politically motivated criminal” charges against former members of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), which has resulted in hundreds of people being rounded up and charged with incitement or treason.

It noted that Son Chhay, vice-president of the Candlelight Party, was charged with defamation after he criticized the June 5 commune elections, Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and the National Election Commission (NEC).

On Friday, Son Chhay was found guilty of defamation by Phnom Penh Municipal Court and ordered to pay the CPP $750,000 in damages and fined a further $4,250 after he “excessively exaggerated and accused the CPP and NEC of controlling the election process.”

"They do not care about the legal procedures of the Cambodian courts"

Chan Malin, who is also the vice-president of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, said the conclusions made by CIVICUS were not for the benefit of human rights and justice, but were for political purposes in the run-up to national elections, expected in July next.

“Their allegations are not based on human rights and legal aspects. They are based on one reason: for the benefit of those political activists,” Chin Malin said.

“They do not care about the legal procedures of the Cambodian courts and the constitution as to why their actions are illegal,” he said, adding the international alliance must respect Cambodia’s constitution and other legal frameworks while calling the report “baseless.”

The Candlelight Party emerged as Cambodia’s main opposition outfit at the commune elections and will challenge the CPP, which controls every seat in the National Assembly, at the 2023 ballot.

CIVICUS also said that despite ongoing engagement by the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia and multiple resolutions at the UN Human Rights Council, Phnom Penh had shown no political will to undertake democratic and civic space reforms.

In late August Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN’s special rapporteur, urged Cambodia to release all political prisoners and institute democratic reforms required to counter “severe human rights challenges” and single-party rule.

He said the “unjust” disbanding of the CNRP “has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be, leading to political and other distortions undermining the call for a pluralistic democracy.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Malaysia PM calls snap elections Malaysia PM calls snap elections
Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician Bangladeshi minorities want justice for Catholic politician
Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated Indian MP says Jesuit died in jail after his rights violated
Staying healthy in a schizoid world Staying healthy in a schizoid world
Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled Pakistan rebuked over blasphemy killings of disabled
Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report Cambodia hits out at CIVICUS report
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Everyone knew a reflection on sex abuse

"Everyone knew": a reflection on sex abuse

The sexual-abuse crisis and "epistemic injustice"

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.