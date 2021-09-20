X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

Six-year-olds are inoculated as the country hopes for a reopening by the last quarter

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: September 20, 2021 08:08 AM GMT

Updated: September 20, 2021 08:29 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
2

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
3

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
4

Sri Lankan Church asks to probe monk's worry about attack

Sep 17, 2021
5

Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar

Sep 20, 2021
6

People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state

Sep 17, 2021
7

Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously

Sep 17, 2021
8

Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests

Sep 17, 2021
9

Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order

Sep 17, 2021
10

Hong Kong’s jailed Catholic media mogul gets US award

Sep 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout

A granddaughter of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen receives a dose of the Sinovac vaccine at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh on Sept. 17 as the country begins vaccinating children aged 6-11. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia has begun vaccinating children aged 6-11 against Covid-19 as China promises a further nine million doses of its Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines to improve access for people seeking a third booster shot.

The Southeast Asian country is also seeking donations promised by Australia for a further 2.3 million doses and will undertake a study on the possibility of vaccinating children as young as three.

Hopes are growing that foreign tourists could return in the last quarter to boost the damaged economy.

“Vaccine is not a problem,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said. “We have at least nine million doses of vaccine on hand for the third dose. So far, the booster doses have been administered to more than 800,000 people.”

He said the kingdom would also study the need for a fourth dose vaccination against the disease and if the decision is made to proceed then his government would seek further vaccines with the support of the private sector.

“This depends on the evolution of the Covid-19 virus and the production of vaccines,” Hun Sen told journalists.

“We need to monitor this issue in global practice with the effectiveness of vaccines, and we must also adhere to recommendations from the World Health Organization.

Hun Sen delegated power to district and provincial authorities enabling them to enforce health restrictions based on a need-by-need basis

“If a fourth dose is recommended, the government is responsible for purchasing vaccine and providing to people for free, but I also want to see private companies share the burden with the government.”

Cambodia's number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has soared above 100,000, nearly all recorded since the February 20 event when two women breached quarantine and went out partying. All 2,109 deaths have been recorded since then.

As the health system reached capacity and “red-lined,” Hun Sen delegated power to district and provincial authorities enabling them to enforce health restrictions based on a need-by-need basis and this has resulted in a patchwork of measures deployed across the country.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

They range from provinces being shut down and borders closed, bans on alcohol sales and the closure of public businesses to curfews and snap lockdowns of buildings and city blocks, designed to keep the pandemic, in particular the Delta variant, in check.

Ten days ago, a 9pm curfew was suddenly imposed in Siem Reap, home to the fabled temple ruins of Angkor Wat, and on the following day locals were given just a few hours’ notice that the entire province was to be locked down with no one allowed in or out.

However, the vaccination rollout has been swift with infection rates relatively low compared with neighboring Thailand and Vietnam. The rollout was extended to children about a month ago and schools are starting to reopen.

Daily confirmed Covid-19 caseloads remain steady at between 600 and 700, with 72 percent of the population vaccinated, and the health ministry is now targeting 91 percent of the country’s 16 million people to achieve herd immunity.

That has also raised hopes that Cambodia will attempt to reopen its tourist sector amid speculation of a reduction in mandatory quarantining from two weeks to one.

The government has also said it hoped to see tourists return in the last quarter. Their absence has dealt a severe loss to the economy, with as many six million people having lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Sources say the government wants to see high-end tourists from short-haul destinations including China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea return on package tours.

There are many countries that are open without quarantine and Cambodia is in a position to do the same. It really needs to happen soon

As a travel destination Cambodia has always suffered from a lack of long-haul flights capable of delivering tourists directly from North America, Europe and Australia.

Its reliance on transit connections in neighboring Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia has been compromised by a severe outbreak of the pandemic. In Laos, the government has locked down capital Vientiane until the end of the month.

“The move came after Vientiane witnessed a rocket surge in community cases on Saturday,” the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Cambodia’s quick rollout of its vaccination program has been credited with limiting the impact of the pandemic. Nick Ray, author of the Lonely Planet guides to Cambodia and elsewhere, said the country was in a position to reopen to foreign tourists.

“They are in a position to be among the first to fully reopen to tourism. Neighboring countries are running sandboxes but here they can open the entire country,” he said.

“But the mandatory quarantine is a deal breaker. Nobody wants it. There are many countries that are open without quarantine and Cambodia is in a position to do the same. It really needs to happen soon.” 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Journalists decry restrictions on reporting in Thailand
Journalists decry restrictions on reporting in Thailand
Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed
Doctors in Indonesia demand protection after nurse killed
Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar
Baptist pastor shot dead in Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

Speeches and prison snacks lead to Hong Kong arrests
Sep 20, 2021
What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
Indonesian Christian YouTuber 'tortured in detention'
Sep 20, 2021
Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Christians appeal to India's president for protection
Sep 20, 2021
Vaccinated Philippine prelates contract Covid-19
Sep 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What are the chances of Pope Francis visiting Lebanon?
Sep 20, 2021
How Vietnamese immigrants have spread the Kingdom of God
Sep 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: When the bishop is a real SOB
Sep 20, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021

Features

Cambodia eyes tourism boost after quick Covid vaccine rollout
Sep 20, 2021
Thirsty poor attacked for drinking water in Pakistan
Sep 20, 2021
Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Table of the Lord

At the Table of the Lord
Pope Francis remembers Mexicos flood victims during Sunday Angelus

Pope Francis remembers Mexico’s flood victims during Sunday Angelus
Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees

Generosity forces New Zealand archdiocese to end aid for Afghan refugees
Bishops decry violence against AfroColombians indigenous people

Bishops decry violence against Afro-Colombians, indigenous people
Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly

Latin America prepares to hold its large ecclesial assembly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 20 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist

Readings of the Day: Feast of Saint Matthew, Apostle and Evangelist
Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus

Lord, grant me the grace to accept Your invitation to follow Your Son, Jesus
Apostle Matthew pray for us

Apostle Matthew pray for us

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day

St. Matthew, Apostle | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.