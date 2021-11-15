X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travelers

More than 88 percent of its population is inoculated against Covid-19

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: November 15, 2021 07:25 AM GMT

Updated: November 15, 2021 07:31 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Martyr’s impending sainthood cheers Indian Catholics

Nov 12, 2021
2

Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?

Nov 12, 2021
3

Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education

Nov 12, 2021
4

China releases 'kidnapped' Vatican-approved bishop

Nov 12, 2021
5

Sri Lanka to hold daily Easter attack hearings

Nov 12, 2021
6

Cambodia urged to free dissidents deported from Thailand

Nov 12, 2021
7

Vietnam recognizes parish after 30 years

Nov 12, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Nov 12, 2021
9

Filipino prelate moves a step closer to sainthood

Nov 12, 2021
10

Timor-Leste remembers heroes of Santa Cruz massacre

Nov 12, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Tourists walk along a beach on Koh Rong island in Sihanoukville province of Cambodia on Oct. 31, 2019. The Southeast Asian country has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travelers can visit without quarantine from Nov. 15, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia has ended all quarantine for travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 in a bid to revive an economy crushed by the pandemic.

The quarantine waiver will be effective from Nov. 15 and will apply to all including those currently in quarantine and tested negative for the disease. However, those who have not been vaccinated are required to do a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and spend 14 days in quarantine.

Prime Minister Hun Sen said quarantine was no longer necessary for people arriving by land, sea and air after authorities vaccinated 88 percent of the country’s 16 million people. However, Covid-19 rapid tests will still be required.

“You just need to wait 15-20 minutes for the rapid test results and then you can continue your journey to any place across the entire country with no limitations, however you wish,” he said in a televised address.

“This policy will be applied without discrimination to everyone, whether they are Cambodian people who are living or traveling abroad and returning home, or foreign tourists or investors. This applies to everyone equally.” 

The policy is clearly aimed at, among other things, resurrecting the country’s once-lucrative international tourist industry.

We need to be even more careful and responsible, and make correct choices based on the local situation and context

The government has estimated the pandemic cost six million Cambodian jobs and sources say the government will focus on boosting tourism from countries that require only short-haul flights, such as Japan, South Korea, China and other Southeast Asian countries.

However, travel overland via its immediate neighbors — Thailand, Laos and Vietnam — could prove difficult. All three countries are yet to rein in the pandemic due to a slow rollout of their respective vaccination programs.

Cambodia began opening up to a "new normal" on Nov. 1 with a gradual easing of health restrictions designed to curb the pandemic after daily case numbers plummeted below 70. But the death rate still remains high.

Of the 84 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in the first half of November, 29 people were vaccinated.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The World Health Organization's representative in Cambodia, Li Ailan, remains cautious.

“We need to be even more careful and responsible, and make correct choices based on the local situation and context,” she told the government-friendly Khmer Times.

“Meanwhile, we all need to be ready for expected or unexpected possible consequences of our choices as there is no zero risk. We are learning how to manage risks every day.” 

Meanwhile, the health ministry has issued a list of 20 Covid-19 vaccinations that it does recognize among travelers to Cambodia.

“With this decision, I hope that Cambodian people who are returning from abroad are not worried about any [quarantine requirements] any longer,” Hun Sen said. “I hope our compatriots enjoy our reopening. It is widely due to the country having achieved such an outstanding rate of vaccination.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
US journalist jailed in Myanmar 'cared a lot about truth'
US journalist jailed in Myanmar 'cared a lot about truth'
Singapore death row man's family plead for his life
Singapore death row man's family plead for his life
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Support Us

Latest News

US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Church's bitter liturgical dispute brings street protest
Nov 15, 2021
Indian Christians stand with vulnerable Dalits
Nov 15, 2021
Duterte comes under fire over vice presidency bid
Nov 15, 2021
Greenpeace Indonesia slams govt over police complaint
Nov 15, 2021
US bishops at odds with Pope Francis on climate change
Nov 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A brave daughter's shining example of filial piety
Nov 15, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis doesn't really want a poor Church
Nov 15, 2021
Teaching terror: A black mark against Indonesian education
Nov 12, 2021
Why is Asia clinging to the death penalty?
Nov 12, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021

Features

Outcry over Thai court's sedition declaration
Nov 15, 2021
'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation

Waiting for the miracle of reconciliation
Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse

Portuguese bishops create commission on Church sex abuse
The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin

The day Antony Blinken called Cardinal Parolin
Field hospital or battlefield

Field hospital or battlefield?
Vatican releases itinerary for popes journey to Cyprus and Greece

Vatican releases itinerary for pope's journey to Cyprus and Greece
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.