X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

Yim Sinorn and nine others accused of conspiracy to commit treason had pleaded for clemency

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: October 01, 2021 05:46 AM GMT

Updated: October 01, 2021 05:50 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Training Catholic priests for a changing world

Sep 30, 2021
2

Cambodia limits Festival of the Dead as Covid numbers spike

Sep 27, 2021
3

Hindu activists' deadline passes for church demolitions in India

Sep 27, 2021
4

Indian Catholics help Myanmar Christian refugees

Sep 27, 2021
5

Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan

Sep 27, 2021
6

Sri Lankan Buddhist monks want justice for Easter bombing victims

Sep 27, 2021
7

Indonesian prelate clarifies 'misleading' dam reports

Sep 28, 2021
8

No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar

Sep 28, 2021
9

Filipino chaplains become cooks to fight Covid-19

Sep 28, 2021
10

Dalit Christians fear for their lives in eastern India

Sep 29, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia drops charges against youth leader

A Cambodian activist gestures as police escort him away from a municipal court in Phnom Penh in November 2020 during a mass trial against more than 100 opposition members and activists charged with conspiracy to commit treason. (Photo: AFP)

A municipal court in Phnom Penh has dropped arrest warrants and charges of conspiracy to commit treason against Yim Sinorn and nine others from the court-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

This follows an intervention by Prime Minister Hun Sen, who referred a clemency plea from Yim Sinorn, the South Korea-based former youth president of the CNRP, and former party members to the justice ministry.

Yim Sinorn had written in a letter to Hun Sen that he and the other former members of CNRP had led a non-violent movement and never supported the “-Repatriation Movement in November 2019 as stated in the charges against them.

Yim Sinorn further said he had never supported former opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who had incited hatred against the monarchy after he called on armed forces to launch a coup.

“For the above reasons, we were attacked by extremists of the court-dissolved CNRP. We were accused of joining the movement, which led Cambodian authorities to issue arrest warrants against us,” he said in the letter published by Fresh News.

He also noted that the prime minister had recently intervened to drop charges against political analyst and professor Seng Sary, which was a wise move that was supported by the national and international public.

Violent protests followed, leading to a widespread crackdown on demonstrations, the independent press and non-governmental organizations

Seng Sary, who lives in exile in Thailand, was charged in absentia after he outlined six hypothetical scenarios for the formation of a coalition government that included the CNRP. But the charges were dropped after Hun Sen re-examined the analysis.

Hun Sen decided Seng Sary’s outline was “reasonable and acceptable” and urged the analyst to carry on his work.

The CNRP was dissolved after its leaders refused to accept the results of the 2013 election after it came tantalizingly close to winning the popular vote and resorted to making unsubstantiated charges that the poll was rigged.

Violent protests followed, leading to a widespread crackdown on demonstrations, the independent press and non-governmental organizations.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won every seat contested at the elections in 2018 and the CNRP with Sam Rainsy at the helm continued to protest from abroad, culminating in two failed and well-publicized bids to return and lead a popular uprising aimed at ousting Hun Sen.

Former CNRP leader Kem Sokha is still under arrest and is facing a trial for treason. The high court has also banned 118 of the party’s senior leaders from politics for five years.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Indonesian police arrest 17 Papuans at Jakarta protest  
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Support Us

Latest News

Christians under attack across Asia
Oct 1, 2021
Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
Vietnam ends Covid-19 lockdown in Ho Chi Minh City
Oct 1, 2021
Fighting rages despite unilateral ceasefire in Myanmar
Oct 1, 2021
Timor-Leste forum seeks ways to curb domestic violence
Oct 1, 2021
A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Let the world see what's going on in Papua
Oct 1, 2021
China's National Day is no cause for celebration
Oct 1, 2021
Training Catholic priests for a changing world
Sep 30, 2021
Catholic medics do God's work on the Covid-19 front line
Sep 30, 2021
Debate on 'love, narcotic jihad' in India has gone too far
Sep 28, 2021

Features

A Sri Lankan novena amid pandemic restrictions
Oct 1, 2021
Philippine election season 'circus' kicks off
Oct 1, 2021
Going to school is never too late for elderly Koreans
Sep 29, 2021
No respite for persecuted Christians in conflict-torn Myanmar
Sep 28, 2021
Forced conversions a religious duty in Pakistan
Sep 27, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The popes dance with women in the Church

The pope's dance with women in the Church
Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating

Head of French bishops says abuse report will be devastating
We have messed up Earth

We have messed up Earth
Why seminaries today must change

Why seminaries today must change
Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia

Singapore university sets new research initiative on Catholicism in Asia
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
The Pontificate - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.