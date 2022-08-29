Cambodia dismayed by UN envoy’s rebuke

Special rapporteur Vitit Muntarbhorn outlines ‘severe human rights challenges’

UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, Thai professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, speaks during a press conference in Phnom Penh on Aug. 26. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodia has lashed out at Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN’s special rapporteur, after his latest report urged the government to release all political prisoners and institute democratic reforms required to counter “severe human rights challenges” and single-party rule.

A Foreign Ministry statement described Muntarbhorn’s findings as “largely biased, prejudiced, and unfounded on a number of issues” which ranged from elections to human trafficking and land grabbing to the treatment of prisoners.

“Regrettably, the special rapporteur selectively chose to interact with certain opposition parties while discriminating against many others,” it said.

“Likewise, only a handful of foreign-funded and reportedly highly-politicized NGOs were selected for the dialogues. Such an approach is not conducive to a professional, impartial assessment of facts and maintenance of trust with all stakeholders.”

The envoy urged the government to implement a 10-point plan after meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha, representatives of the Candlelight Party, trade unionists and NGOs.

The plan includes opening up civic and political space, reform of draconian laws, ensuring election-related personnel are separated from political parties, ending prosecution of opposition politicians and human rights defenders and releasing those in prison.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be"

“Since 2017 when the main opposition party [CNRP] was disbanded unjustly by judicial order, the country has been under single-party rule, with all seats of the National Assembly in the hands of that monopoly,” he told a press conference.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be, leading to political and other distortions undermining the call for a pluralistic democracy,” Muntarbhorn said.

He was referring to the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), led by Hun Sen, who earlier this week warned war will return to this country if his party loses power because opposition parties wanted to confiscate the wealth of the rich for redistribution to the poor.

“Key leaders of the opposition, who had been charged and convicted on multiple occasions, were/are still subject to further prosecutions for alleged offenses of a political nature which are seen as spurious internationally,” Muntarbhorn said.

He also said human trafficking had mutated and that Cambodia had become a destination country in the era of cybercrimes and needed to do more to combat the scourge while cooperating with neighboring countries.

“It's a different sort of human trafficking and human forced labor too sometimes, some of us say slavery even. This situation is pervasive and it's both local and cross frontier and is rendered more complicated by cyberspace, which is borderless,” he said.

"The envoy had not taken into account improvements"

“So on that basis, prevention is better than cure, meaning that we need cooperation between this country and all the various countries, big and small, in the Asian region.”

Muntarbhorn also said he was concerned over land evictions, particularly in regards to indigenous people, which the Foreign Ministry described as “ill-informed.” It also said the envoy had not taken into account improvements within the prison system made over recent years.

“To address the prison overcrowding, the government has shifted to focus on the work of national committees on clemency and remission,” said the Foreign Ministry. “A recently established national parole board has been operational to assure an alternative custodial measure.”

