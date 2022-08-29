News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia dismayed by UN envoy’s rebuke

Special rapporteur Vitit Muntarbhorn outlines ‘severe human rights challenges’

UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, Thai professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, speaks during a press conference in Phnom Penh on Aug. 26

UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Cambodia, Thai professor Vitit Muntarbhorn, speaks during a press conference in Phnom Penh on Aug. 26. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 29, 2022 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: August 29, 2022 04:39 AM GMT

Cambodia has lashed out at Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN’s special rapporteur, after his latest report urged the government to release all political prisoners and institute democratic reforms required to counter “severe human rights challenges” and single-party rule.

A Foreign Ministry statement described Muntarbhorn’s findings as “largely biased, prejudiced, and unfounded on a number of issues” which ranged from elections to human trafficking and land grabbing to the treatment of prisoners.

“Regrettably, the special rapporteur selectively chose to interact with certain opposition parties while discriminating against many others,” it said.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“Likewise, only a handful of foreign-funded and reportedly highly-politicized NGOs were selected for the dialogues. Such an approach is not conducive to a professional, impartial assessment of facts and maintenance of trust with all stakeholders.”

The envoy urged the government to implement a 10-point plan after meeting with Prime Minister Hun Sen, former leader of the outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) Kem Sokha, representatives of the Candlelight Party, trade unionists and NGOs.

The plan includes opening up civic and political space, reform of draconian laws, ensuring election-related personnel are separated from political parties, ending prosecution of opposition politicians and human rights defenders and releasing those in prison.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be"

“Since 2017 when the main opposition party [CNRP] was disbanded unjustly by judicial order, the country has been under single-party rule, with all seats of the National Assembly in the hands of that monopoly,” he told a press conference.

“This has led to systemic control by the powers-that-be, leading to political and other distortions undermining the call for a pluralistic democracy,” Muntarbhorn said.

He was referring to the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), led by Hun Sen, who earlier this week warned war will return to this country if his party loses power because opposition parties wanted to confiscate the wealth of the rich for redistribution to the poor.

“Key leaders of the opposition, who had been charged and convicted on multiple occasions, were/are still subject to further prosecutions for alleged offenses of a political nature which are seen as spurious internationally,” Muntarbhorn said.

He also said human trafficking had mutated and that Cambodia had become a destination country in the era of cybercrimes and needed to do more to combat the scourge while cooperating with neighboring countries.

“It's a different sort of human trafficking and human forced labor too sometimes, some of us say slavery even. This situation is pervasive and it's both local and cross frontier and is rendered more complicated by cyberspace, which is borderless,” he said.

"The envoy had not taken into account improvements"

“So on that basis, prevention is better than cure, meaning that we need cooperation between this country and all the various countries, big and small, in the Asian region.”

Muntarbhorn also said he was concerned over land evictions, particularly in regards to indigenous people, which the Foreign Ministry described as “ill-informed.” It also said the envoy had not taken into account improvements within the prison system made over recent years.

“To address the prison overcrowding, the government has shifted to focus on the work of national committees on clemency and remission,” said the Foreign Ministry. “A recently established national parole board has been operational to assure an alternative custodial measure.”

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Tens of millions affected as Pakistan floods death toll rises Tens of millions affected as Pakistan floods death toll rises
Timorese rejoice over their first cardinal Timorese rejoice over their first cardinal
India's first Dalit cardinal has his mission cut out India's first Dalit cardinal has his mission cut out
Cambodia refutes rumors of global floods on biblical scale Cambodia refutes rumors of global floods on biblical scale
Vietnam Catholics honor memory of centenarian mother Vietnam Catholics honor memory of centenarian mother
Korean Bishop Bae resigns over poor health Korean Bishop Bae resigns over poor health
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

A good Catholic meddles in politics

A good Catholic meddles in politics

As Australians go to the polls next weekend to elect their National Government for the next three years, Catholic priest says the Church must speak out and "believers" must vote

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.