News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams

Their repatriation marks one of the largest single busts of foreign nationals in cybercrime and human trafficking

Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022, shows pedestrians walking past a casino building previously shut down by the police, in Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province. Dozens of casinos sprang up in recent years in Sihanoukville following Chinese investment, making the City a hub for gamblers and drawing in international crime groups. As travel restrictions bit during the pandemic, these groups shifted their focus from gambling to scams. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 11, 2023 10:42 AM GMT

Updated: April 11, 2023 10:56 AM GMT

Cambodia deported 19 Japanese suspects to their home country on April 11 for their alleged involvement in phone scams as Japan has initiated a crackdown on crime syndicates based outside the East Asian nation.

The suspects were flown in a chartered aircraft from Phnom Penh International Airport on April 12 afternoon, Kyodo News reported.

Tokyo dispatched a 50-member police team to Cambodia which arrived in the Southeast nation on April 11 to bring the suspects back to Japan.

A joint probe by police in Cambodia and Japan alleged that the suspects were duping people into paying up outstanding payments for website subscriptions.

Earlier, police had seized a manual for scams and a list of Japanese targets from the suspects, all in their 20s to 50s, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK.

Their arrest is one of the largest single busts of foreign nationals in the crackdown on cybercrime and human trafficking involving East and Southeast Asian nations. 

In Cambodia, these rings are tightly tied together and widely blamed on Chinese criminal syndicates.

The deportation of the 19 Japanese suspects follows Interior Minister Sar Kheng’s instructions to police to speed up 850 pending human trafficking cases in Cambodia, saying, “If the cases continue and remain unresolved, it will give a bad impression about the country.”

Authorities in the capital Phnom Penh also said a Chinese woman will be repatriated after she contacted the Committee for Combating Human Trafficking. Her employer had refused to let her leave.

Deputy governor Long Dimanche of Sihanoukville province, a former gambling mecca funded by Chinese investors, told the Khmer Times that the Japanese suspects were engaged in cyber scam operations. Suspicions were initially raised after a hotel room was searched in January.

“We found computers and phones which were used for online fraud in their hotel rooms in Sihanoukville,” Dimanche told the newspaper. 

The southern port city of Sihanoukville emerged as a hotbed for online scams and human trafficking during the Covid-19 pandemic, frustrating the Cambodian authorities who were under pressure from governments from across the region to resolve the issue.

In March last year, the embassies of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Pakistan, and China issued warnings to their citizens about trafficking and online rackets.

Quoting reports, 35 civil society groups said thousands of people, mostly foreign nationals, are found trapped in large compounds and forced to work in online scams after being kidnapped, sold, trafficked, or tricked into accepting jobs in Cambodia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has ordered a crackdown on crime rings that use social media to recruit new members for fraud and online scams.

But police and NGOs say the issue is complicated because many people working in cyber crime syndicates are there on a voluntary basis and have not been trafficked.

In Cambodia, hundreds of Asians from Pakistan to Vietnam and Indonesia have been rescued from slave compounds where they were forced to work for online scams under threats of torture or worse.

However, non-governmental organizations, including Unbound Now, say many of those operations have moved out of the country and are now based in Myanmar, where they can operate with impunity due to the ongoing civil war involving the ruling army and rebel groups.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity Kyrgyz people convert to Christianity without losing their ethnic identity
South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire South Korea evacuates hundreds amid wildfire
Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting Indonesia archbishop urges Catholics to fight child stunting
Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams Cambodia deports 19 Japanese for running online scams
North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding North Koreans to face punishment for extravagant wedding
Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally Thousands of Korean Christians join Easter Sunday rally
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

Apostolic Prefecture of Shashi

The diocese covers an area of 14,100 square kilometers, covering the cities

Read more
Diocese of Zhaoxian

Diocese of Zhaoxian

The diocese of Zhaoxian began as Apostolic Prefecture of Zhaoxian on March 18, 1929. It was made an Apostolic Vicariate

Read more
Diocese of Yujiang

Diocese of Yujiang

The Diocese of Yujiang situates in the Ecclesiastical province of Nanchang. It began as the Apostolic Vicariate of

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang

The Apostolic Prefecture of Yueyang was established on May 7, 1931. It is situated in the Hunan province of central

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.