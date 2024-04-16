News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia deports 130 Chinese after mass cybercrime arrests

Reports say more suspects would be extradited to China in batches
This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022, shows pedestrians walking past a casino building previously shut down by the police, in Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province. Dozens of casinos sprang up in Sihanoukville following Chinese investment, making the city a hub for gamblers and drawing in international crime.

This photo taken on Sept. 25, 2022, shows pedestrians walking past a casino building previously shut down by the police, in Sihanoukville in Preah Sihanouk province. Dozens of casinos sprang up in Sihanoukville following Chinese investment, making the city a hub for gamblers and drawing in international crime. (Photo: AFP) 

UCA News reporter
Published: April 16, 2024 06:51 AM GMT
Updated: April 16, 2024 07:12 AM GMT

Cambodia has deported the first batch of 700 suspected Chinese cyber scammers arrested in the southern port city of Sihanoukville after two joint operations in March by local and Beijing-backed law enforcement agencies.

Some 130 were quietly deported through Phnom Penh Airport on April 13 — seen handcuffed, wearing blue vests and with face masks on and escorted by Chinese police — when the capital had effectively shut down for Khmer New Year celebrations.

“This marks the first batch of suspects jointly targeted for extradition by the law enforcement agencies of both countries in the crackdown on gambling and fraud-related crimes this year,” the Chinese government mouthpiece, China Daily, said.

It also reported public security authorities as saying more Chinese suspects would be extradited to China in batches. The suspects arrived at Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, Hubei province, on two chartered flights operated by Chinese civil aviation.

“In recent years, in order to crack down on transnational gambling, telecom fraud, and other crimes, the Chinese and Cambodian law enforcement authorities have closely cooperated and achieved a series of results,” it said.

The 700 were arrested at the Thmor Yeak Beach Resort and Chan Krasnaa Resort and followed a similar crackdown on Chinese nationals, at the behest of Beijing, in Laos and Myanmar.

Cambodia has been accused of being too soft on organized crime — fearing it will frighten tourists away from its south coast, white sand beaches — and insisted the media had exaggerated claims by victims of human trafficking in Sihanoukville, a notorious hub for organized crime.

This was despite a United Nations report saying that about 100,000 people have been forced to carry out online scams from Cambodia, an industry worth about US$12.5 billion a year. Embassy sources in Phnom Penh say that its real annual value is closer to US$20 billion.

However, China has pushed the crackdown on cybercrime after many of its citizens were duped by false job offers and forced to work out of scam compounds. Observers also say China is withholding much-needed investment dollars until the issue has been dealt with effectively.

The latest arrests were the largest made on Cambodian soil and the deportations went unreported by Cambodia’s state-run media, which is overwhelming amid a lack of independent reporting.

However, China’s official news agency, Xinhua, said Chinese and Cambodian police have intensified their cooperation to combat prominent crimes such as cross-border gambling and telecom scams.

“This led to a recent joint operation in the Southeast Asian country.

“During the operation, local police demolished criminal dens, captured a great number of suspects of Chinese nationality, and seized servers, computers, mobile phones and other tools believed to have been used for criminal purposes,” it said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kallarackal of Jaipur , India
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Giorgio Marengo of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Read More...
Cardinal
Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo of Indonesia, Indonesia
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Anand Jojo of Hazaribagh , India
Read More...
Latest News
Singaporeans warned against scammers ahead of papal visit
Singaporeans warned against scammers ahead of papal visit
Indonesian pastor regrets remarks about Islamic rituals
Indonesian pastor regrets remarks about Islamic rituals
Fighting subsides in Myanmar
Fighting subsides in Myanmar
Cambodia deports 130 Chinese after mass cybercrime arrests
Cambodia deports 130 Chinese after mass cybercrime arrests
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.