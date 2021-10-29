X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

Hun Sen's government announces financial relief for the tourism and garment sectors

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

UCA News reporter, Phnom Penh

Published: October 29, 2021 06:42 AM GMT

Updated: October 29, 2021 06:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Will Modi meet Pope Francis at the Vatican?

Oct 25, 2021
2

Cambodia lifts ban on flights from three Asian countries

Oct 25, 2021
3

Crying out for lawful law enforcers in Indonesia

Oct 25, 2021
4

Daughter of Indonesia's first president becomes a Hindu

Oct 26, 2021
5

Cambodian court convicts 14 activists over protests

Oct 26, 2021
6

Modi's intervention sought to end anti-Christian violence in India

Oct 27, 2021
7

Korean missionary nuns held in Nepal on conversion charges

Oct 27, 2021
8

Vatican-approved bishop 'kidnapped' in China

Oct 27, 2021
9

Modi to meet pope this weekend, says Indian cardinal

Oct 28, 2021
10

Church sees conspiracy in probe against Indian cardinal

Oct 25, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia delivers 200,000 Covid vaccines to Vietnam

People walk past the Angkor Wat temple in Siem Reap. Cambodia is set to welcome vaccinated international tourists as the country seeks to recover from the impact of the pandemic. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has delivered 200,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine to Vietnam and announced another round of financial relief for the garment and tourism sectors.

The Covid-19 vaccines were handed over to Vietnamese officials at the Bavet-Moc Bai border checkpoint. Hanoi has lagged Cambodia in rolling out its vaccination program with just 23 percent of its population fully vaccinated and 55 percent receiving their first jab.

Daily caseloads in Vietnam have fallen from their peak of more than 14,000 a day in September but numbers remain high with more than 4,000 cases a day still being reported.

Cambodia, which was swift in securing vaccines from China, has already achieved herd immunity with the daily number of cases falling to about 100.

At the ceremony Or Vandine, secretary of state of the Health Ministry, said Cambodia had also donated Covid-19 vaccines and equipment to Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Laos and Nepal.

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced plans to reopen the country through its tourism sector and other industries while urging Cambodians to accept the “new normal” in a bid to kickstart an economy crushed by the pandemic.

Tax exemptions and debt support will also be provided to the aviation sector amid expectations that tourists will soon begin returning to Cambodia 

In a further bid to mitigate the impact of Covid-19, the Council of Ministers — Cambodia’s cabinet — announced a “round-10 effort” of assistance packages for the tourism sector and manufacturers of garment, footwear and travel goods.

“The Royal Government continues measures to mitigate the socioeconomic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and to support businesses to get back on track for the recovery stage,” ministers said in a statement published by the government-friendly Fresh News outlet.

It said the measures include monthly wage subsidies for workers and tax relaxation for registered hotels, guesthouses and tour agencies in Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Preah Sihanouk, Kep, Kampot, Bavet and Poipet.

Tax exemptions and debt support will also be provided to the aviation sector amid expectations that tourists will soon begin returning to Cambodia following an easing of quarantine and other travel restrictions.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It said the measures would cover the three months from October to December.

“Since the start of October, the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths has dropped remarkably, and the Royal Government has announced the reopening of the country,” it noted.

The government also announced cinemas and museums would be allowed to reopen from Oct. 30 with family numbers restricted to five people. Performances must break every 30 minutes for disinfecting.

“Only 50 percent of the total seating capacity of the museums, cinemas and concert halls shall be made available, and a personal distance of at least 1.5 metres must be maintained,” the Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts said.

Schools, restaurants and other businesses have gradually reopened, while bars which sell alcohol only and karaoke clubs remain closed.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Philippine clergy join Robredo’s pink campaign
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Philippine priest breeds rabbits to fight hunger
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Myanmar refugee children enroll in Indian schools
Support Us

Latest News

Catholics fight for religious freedom
Oct 29, 2021
Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Interfaith gathering pledges solidarity in Vietnam
Oct 29, 2021
Pope calls for 'urgent' response to climate crisis at COP26
Oct 29, 2021
Bangladesh court orders judicial probe into attacks on Hindus
Oct 29, 2021
Indonesia's Widodo calls for vaccine equity
Oct 29, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Pedophiles abuse children while judicial system sleeps
Oct 29, 2021
Vietnamese religious' love for beloved homeland
Oct 28, 2021
Can electronic persons sin like us?
Oct 28, 2021
The struggle for street power in Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021
A despairing cry for help in a Vietnam field hospital
Oct 26, 2021

Features

Generation gap: Why Japan's youth don't bother to vote
Oct 29, 2021
The division on Christian divorce in Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021
Women lead way as India pushes 'eco-miracle' seaweed
Oct 28, 2021
Climate refugees find safety in Bangladesh's shanty towns
Oct 26, 2021
Italian missionary hits the road to help poor in Bangladesh
Oct 25, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Vaticans 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes Christmas tree from Italy

Vatican's 2021 Nativity scene from the Andes; Christmas tree from Italy
Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founders church leads to hard feelings

Reorganization at Knights of Columbus founder's church leads to hard feelings
Pope Francis to visit Canada foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples

Pope Francis to visit Canada, foster reconciliation with indigenous peoples
Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

Missionary bishop alarmed over coup in neighboring Sudan

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report

French Catholics demand change in light of devastating Church sex abuse report
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.