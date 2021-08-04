X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year

Authorities prioritize public health and safety after detection of the deadly Delta variant of the coronavirus

Luke Hunt

Luke Hunt, Phnom Penh

Published: August 04, 2021 08:48 AM GMT

Updated: August 04, 2021 08:54 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle

Aug 2, 2021
2

Obligation or opportunity?

Aug 2, 2021
3

Priest, catechist arrested in Myanmar's Chin state

Aug 2, 2021
4

Christian group slates Duterte over human trafficking

Aug 2, 2021
5

Islamic instruction stirs fears over Pakistan's school curriculum

Aug 2, 2021
6

Former Taiwan vice president joins Pontifical Academy of Sciences

Aug 1, 2021
7

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list

Aug 3, 2021
8

Someone above is watching, not only God

Aug 3, 2021
9

UN food systems summit: A recipe for farm and fork

Aug 2, 2021
10

Conversion to escape caste discrimination weakens India, says judge

Aug 2, 2021
Support UCA News
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year

Angkor Wat in Cambodia will have to wait another year before foreign tourists arrive. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has delayed reopening the country to foreign tourists by a year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the minds of authorities amid lockdowns, curfews and the closure of eight provinces.

“The strategic plan is aimed at fully reopening the international tourism sector in the fourth quarter of 2022 — standing on the principles of keeping a balance between social-economic activities and ensuring safety and public health for people, tourists and all travelers,” the Tourism Ministry said.

A meeting of stakeholders, chaired by Tourism Minister Thong Khon, tasked with managing a roadmap for revising tourism, a key sector of the pre-Covid economy, decided only vaccinated tourists will be welcomed through tourism packages organized by licensed operators.

Low infection rates during the first year of the pandemic and a speedy rollout of its vaccination program had raised expectations that the tourism sector would reopen by the end of this year.

But that outlook changed after detection of the deadly, highly contagious and virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has also ravaged neighboring Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodia is due to hold the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in May 2023. A new national stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people, an aquatic centre and an indoor sports center are coming up in Phnom Penh.

According to the latest data, it shows that the Delta variant is spreading in communities

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has eased in recent weeks but remains stubbornly high at about 600 a day. To date, the country has recorded more than 78,000 cases and 1,442 deaths. Almost all were reported since Feb. 20.

This figure includes 260 cases of the Delta variant, which entered the country in recent weeks through Cambodian workers returning from Thailand, resulting in the “geographical blockade” of eight provinces bordering Thailand from where illegal crossings are not uncommon.

The country reported 36 cases of Delta variant in the last 24 hours.

“According to the latest data, it shows that the Delta variant is spreading in communities, especially in Oddar Meanchey, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham, and Kampong Thom and some other provinces,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Thailand is recording more than 18,000 cases of Covid-19 a day while in Vietnam the daily number often exceeds 8,000. Authorities there blame the Delta variant for the outbreak and admit they are struggling to cope.

In Cambodia, authorities admit the country’s health system is teetering on the “red line” — meaning health capacity has been exhausted — prompting warnings from the World Health Organization that “Cambodia is at a critical moment”.

“We are racing against new variants. We must act today, and we must act fast to have no regrets tomorrow,” Dr. Li Ailan, WHO representative to Cambodia, said recently.

Also Read

More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Philippine diocese, govt warn against Covid fraudsters
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South
Violence erupts again in Thailand's deep South

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Dalit girl's rape-murder triggers protests in India
Aug 4, 2021
More parishes join Myanmar's battle against pandemic
Aug 4, 2021
Indonesian Catholics, Muslims unite in fight against virus
Aug 4, 2021
Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year
Aug 4, 2021
China jails Christians for selling Bible players
Aug 4, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Why visiting Indonesia should top Pope Francis' list
Aug 3, 2021
Japanese seek spiritual strength at Tokyo Olympics
Aug 3, 2021
Someone above is watching, not only God
Aug 3, 2021
Remember six brave heroes of Myanmar's democracy struggle
Aug 2, 2021
'Like communist China': Thai PM seeks to gag critics
Aug 2, 2021

Features

The British missionary who became a friend of India's poor
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnam Catholics help migrant workers escaping Covid-19
Aug 4, 2021
Singapore parish beholds legacy of French missionaries
Aug 4, 2021
Report alleging 'church for votes' fuels tension in India
Aug 4, 2021
Vietnamese nuns go to war with Covid-19
Aug 3, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Pope Video for August is about the Churchs specific vocationevangelization

The Pope Video for August is about the Church’s specific vocation—evangelization
Leviticus Fund leverages faith capital for povertyfighting projects

Leviticus Fund leverages "faith capital" for poverty-fighting projects
The plight of the sandwich generation

The plight of the sandwich generation
Velvet Pus

Velvet & Pus
Love isnt a magic abstraction

Love isn’t a magic abstraction
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 4 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Wednesday of the Eighteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, let us “have great faith”

Lord, let us “have great faith”

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere

Let us pray for parish priests everywhere
Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day

Saint John Mary Vianney | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.