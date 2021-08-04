Cambodia delays welcoming tourists by a year

Angkor Wat in Cambodia will have to wait another year before foreign tourists arrive. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has delayed reopening the country to foreign tourists by a year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the minds of authorities amid lockdowns, curfews and the closure of eight provinces.

“The strategic plan is aimed at fully reopening the international tourism sector in the fourth quarter of 2022 — standing on the principles of keeping a balance between social-economic activities and ensuring safety and public health for people, tourists and all travelers,” the Tourism Ministry said.

A meeting of stakeholders, chaired by Tourism Minister Thong Khon, tasked with managing a roadmap for revising tourism, a key sector of the pre-Covid economy, decided only vaccinated tourists will be welcomed through tourism packages organized by licensed operators.

Low infection rates during the first year of the pandemic and a speedy rollout of its vaccination program had raised expectations that the tourism sector would reopen by the end of this year.

But that outlook changed after detection of the deadly, highly contagious and virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus, which has also ravaged neighboring Thailand and Vietnam.

Cambodia is due to hold the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in May 2023. A new national stadium with a capacity of 60,000 people, an aquatic centre and an indoor sports center are coming up in Phnom Penh.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has eased in recent weeks but remains stubbornly high at about 600 a day. To date, the country has recorded more than 78,000 cases and 1,442 deaths. Almost all were reported since Feb. 20.

This figure includes 260 cases of the Delta variant, which entered the country in recent weeks through Cambodian workers returning from Thailand, resulting in the “geographical blockade” of eight provinces bordering Thailand from where illegal crossings are not uncommon.

The country reported 36 cases of Delta variant in the last 24 hours.

“According to the latest data, it shows that the Delta variant is spreading in communities, especially in Oddar Meanchey, Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham, and Kampong Thom and some other provinces,” the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Thailand is recording more than 18,000 cases of Covid-19 a day while in Vietnam the daily number often exceeds 8,000. Authorities there blame the Delta variant for the outbreak and admit they are struggling to cope.

In Cambodia, authorities admit the country’s health system is teetering on the “red line” — meaning health capacity has been exhausted — prompting warnings from the World Health Organization that “Cambodia is at a critical moment”.

“We are racing against new variants. We must act today, and we must act fast to have no regrets tomorrow,” Dr. Li Ailan, WHO representative to Cambodia, said recently.