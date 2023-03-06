News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storee-Book Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia condemned over Kem Sokha verdict

Foreign ministry warns diplomats for having 'arbitrarily extended' their roles

Cambodia condemned over Kem Sokha verdict

US Ambassador W. Patrick Murphy (center) addresses media people in front of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court following the verdict in the trial of Kem Sokha, former leader of the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in Phnom Penh on March 3. (Photo: Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP)

Luke Hunt

By Luke Hunt

Published: March 06, 2023 04:32 AM GMT

Updated: March 06, 2023 04:54 AM GMT

Western diplomats and international civil society groups have slammed a Cambodian court verdict, saying the decision to sentence former opposition leader, Kem Sokha, to 27 years of confinement was a politically motivated miscarriage of justice.

The 69-year-old former president of the outlawed Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was found guilty of treason on March 3 and will serve his sentence under house arrest. He will only be allowed visits by his immediate family and was also banned from politics for life.

Among the harshest critics calling for his immediate release were the United States, the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch (HRW), and ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR).

However, human rights groups inside Cambodia remained silent.

Amnesty says there are at least 39 political prisoners behind bars in Cambodia after “being arbitrarily arrested on bogus charges” ahead of general elections in July.

Many more have been charged and sentenced in absentia after fleeing abroad by a judicial system ranked at 139 out of 140 countries — one place behind the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan — by the World Justice Project 2022 Rule of Law Index.

“This verdict is an unmistakable warning to opposition groups"

“The Cambodian justice system has once again shown its jaw-dropping lack of independence by convicting Kem Sokha on baseless, politically motivated charges,” Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director Ming Yu Hah said.

“This verdict is an unmistakable warning to opposition groups months before national elections. The use of the courts to hound opponents of Prime Minister Hun Sen knows no limits,” she said.

US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said the conviction was “part of a larger pattern of threats, harassment, and other unacceptable actions by Cambodian authorities.”

US ambassador in Phnom Penh, Patrick Murphy, who was in court, echoed those sentiments.

“The United States is deeply troubled by the conviction of respected political leader Kem Sokha,” Murphy said. “The multi-year process to silence Kem Sokha based on a fabricated conspiracy is a miscarriage of justice.”

“Denying Kem Sokha and other political figures their freedom of expression, their freedom of association, undermines Cambodia’s constitution, international commitment and past progress to develop a pluralist and inclusive society.”

Australian ambassador Justine Whyatt added, “We are deeply disturbed by today’s decision” while noting his country had “consistently called for a fair and transparent resolution in the case.”

Both the official Agence Kampuchea Presse and the government mouthpiece, Fresh News, ignored the court’s verdict, which was based around a US-backed — or “foreign power” — plot to oust Hun Sen, and the mountain of criticism that followed from abroad.

But on March 4, both carried a response from the foreign ministry stating it was “gravely concerned” by Western diplomats who had “arbitrarily extended” their diplomatic roles which were counter to “universally accepted principles governing relations between sovereign states”.

"Truth matters little to the Hun Sen regime"

“To state that the trial against Mr. Kem Sokha built on a [fabricated conspiracy] is prejudiced and hypocritical. The fact is that the charge solely derives from a constitutional and criminal breach, not a political motive,” it said.

Analysts said Cambodia is now increasingly isolated from the international community due to a seven-year crackdown on dissent, which has gathered pace and includes the recent closure of the independent news outlet Voice of Democracy on Hun Sen’s orders.

Throughout, Cambodia has moved into an ever tighter orbit with China ahead of staging its first Southeast Asian Games in May, elections in July and a widely expected transfer of power by Hun Sen to his eldest son Hun Manet.

“It is deeply concerning that the Royal Government of Cambodia continues to suppress political opponents and independent media in the lead-up to elections in July,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

Mercy Barends, APHR chairwoman, said accusations that Kem Sokha had conspired with the US government to overthrow Hun Sen was “a manifestly absurd accusation.”

“Yet truth matters little to the Hun Sen regime, its members only care about the exercise of unbridled power over the country, which they see as just their personal property in order to enrich themselves,” she said.

“Nobody should be fooled into believing that, in the current conditions, a fair and free election is possible in Cambodia,” Barends added. “With so many opposition figures in jail or in exile, and the continuing harassment of the opposition, the polls will only be a farce designed by Hun Sen and his party to legitimize their power.”

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at HRW said Kem Sokha’s plight highlighted the “judiciary’s total lack of independence” and it was time for governments that had rescued this country from its status as a war-torn failed state to think again.

“Governments that have sought for decades to promote a rights-respecting Cambodia should use this nonsensical and punitive verdict to reassess their approach to Hun Sen’s government,” he said.

“Sending Kem Sokha to prison isn’t just about destroying his political party, but about squashing any hope that there can be a genuine general election in July.”

“Kem Sokha’s case highlights the Cambodian judiciary’s total lack of independence and the ruling party’s ability to control Cambodia’s political environment to its own liking,” Robertson said.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh Church helps victims of deadly blast in Bangladesh
American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam American evangelist attracts thousands in Vietnam
Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul Redemptive salvation is more than a matter of the individual soul
Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts Korean Catholics ponder better pastoral care for addicts
Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others Filipino Catholics deplore killing of politician, five others
Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case Indian Christian educators granted bail in conversion case
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Linyi

Diocese of Linyi

Linyi Diocese covers 3 districts (Hedong, Lanshan and Luozhuang) and 9 counties (Cangshan, Fei, Junan, Linshu, Mengyin,

Read more
Diocese of Ha Tinh

Diocese of Ha Tinh

Ha Tinh is a city in Vietnam. It is the capital of the Hà Tinh Province, and lies in North

Read more
Diocese of Beihai

Diocese of Beihai

Zhanjiang covers the cities of Leizhou, Wuchuan, Lianjiang, the counties of Suixi and Xuwen, and the districts of

Read more
Diocese of Pasig

Diocese of Pasig

In a land area of about 80 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the cities of Pasig, Taguig and the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.